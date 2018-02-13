White Powder Letter To Trump Jr. Reportedly Called Him An 'Awful Person'

The envelope containing a nonhazardous white powder resembling anthrax addressed to Donald Trump Jr. included a letter full of personal insults, according to New York media.

Trump’s wife, Vanessa, was taken to a hospital on Monday after opening the envelope in her mother’s Manhattan apartment.

“You are an awful, awful person,” the letter read, NBC affiliate News 4 New York reported, citing officials familiar with the case. “I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You the family idiot. Eric [another of President Donald Trump’s sons] looks smart. This is the reason why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the f**k up.”

The New York Daily News reported slightly different wording: “You’re an awful person and now you get what you deserve.”

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department declined to comment.

The powder was determined to be cornstarch, and reportedly postmarked from Boston.

Two other people, including Vanessa Trump’s mother, were also taken to the New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center. Vanessa had complained of nausea.

Trump Jr., the eldest of the president’s three sons, addressed the scare in a tweet Monday afternoon.

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” he wrote. “Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”