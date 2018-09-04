Levi Strauss CEO Sets Up Fund To Help Groups Working to Lessen U.S. Gun Violence

Levi Strauss & Co. is taking a much higher profile in efforts to reduce gun violence in the U.S., committing itself to donating more than $1 million to groups pursuing that goal.

Company president and CEO Chip Bergh, in a letter published in Fortune on Tuesday, detailed why the denim-jean manufacturing behemoth would start partnering with gun safety advocates. He cited a 2016 letter he wrote requesting gun owners not bring weapons into his stores after a customer in Georgia shot himself while trying on a pair of jeans.

“In the days after I published that letter, I received threats to our stores, our business, and even on my life. It was unsettling,” Bergh said. But referring to the mass shooting at a Florida high school in February and 2012 slaughter at a Connecticut elementary school, added that “these personal attacks pale in comparison to the threats that activists and survivors from Parkland, Sandy Hook, and daily incidents of gun violence face every time they speak up on this issue.”

Bergh in his letter announced the company’s establishment of the Safer Tomorrow Fund, which intends to funnel grants totaling more than $1 million over the next four years to nonprofits working to end gun violence in the country. Bergh said the company also would double all donations made by its employees to the Safer Tomorrow Fund.

And Strauss & Co. will be working with Everytown for Gun Safety, which former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg set up in 2014 to, according to its mission statement, help build “a movement of Americans working together to end gun violence and build safer communities.”

“You may wonder why a company that doesn’t manufacture or sell guns is wading into this issue, but for us, it’s simple,” Bergh wrote. “Americans shouldn’t have to live in fear of gun violence. It’s an issue that affects all of us—all generations and all walks of life.”