Lewis Black Obliterates Senate Republicans For 'Turd Sandwich' Health Care Bill

Lewis Black is known for being an angry comedian, but he reached a whole new level of fury while picking apart the Senate health care bill on Wednesday night’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

“Let’s face it: America sucks at health care,” Black said. “For starters, we’re the only country that decided to turn illness into a gold mine.”

Black then slammed congressional Republicans for their attack on health insurance.

“With the way things are going, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Republicans’ new turd sandwich of a bill makes it to Trump’s desk and he actually eats the thing,” Black said.

He was especially hard on House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) who, according to Black, has no clue about how insurance works.

“Now listen, Paul Ryan, you spoiled vanilla milkshake, you fountain-headed spit, you vomitorium of congeniality. Insurance isn’t the healthy paying for the sick,” Black said. “It’s the healthy paying to slow down their inevitable demise, which might be helpful in a country that stuffs hotdogs into pizza.”