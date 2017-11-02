LGBTQ Campus Leadership: 5 Ways to Make a Difference in Your Campus Community

From large universities to small colleges, LGBTQ students across the country have the opportunity to create lasting change for their campus communities. By participating in student groups, sharing stories, advocating for inclusive policies, and getting involved in local efforts, LGBTQ students can open hearts, save lives, and lay the foundation to change the nation.

Let’s look at five ways you can make a difference on your campus:

Be visible as an “out” LGBTQ person on campus (as long as it’s safe to be out). Being out provides critical visibility for the LGBTQ community. For many people, college may be the first place they meet and get to know openly LGBTQ people! That first-hand experience helps break down stereotypes and can even help cultivate new straight and cisgender allies. Being visible matters for other LGBTQ people too: sometimes people need to have role models to find their own pathway to coming out. (Oh, and it’s great when our allies are out too!) Advocate for LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices on campus. How LGBTQ-friendly is your school? Does it have non-discrimination protections for students and faculty/staff on the basis of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity and expression?” Are there practices in place to allow students to use their preferred names in the classroom? What about health services and insurance coverage? Does the student health service provide LGBTQ-competent care? Institutional change often happens from the inside out. Know how your school stacks up on its inclusive policies and advocate for change where it falls short. Check out Campus Pride’s Index rating LGBTQ-friendly campuses as a guidepost. Join LGBTQ student organizations and increase your visibility across campus. LGBTQ student groups – whether the general campus-wide group or a specialized group such as LGBTQ student athletes or LGBTQ students of color – provide amplified visibility and support for LGBTQ people across campus. As a group you can deepen your impact as role models and as a team advocating for change. Challenge yourself and go for a leadership position in a group. This will give you an opportunity to hone your leadership skills while creating meaningful impact on campus. Expand your impact through non-LGBTQ specific groups. Are you in Greek life? Sports? Music? Engineering? Maybe you’re active in a campus faith community. Whatever your jam, consider being an out LGBTQ member or leader in non-LGBTQ specific groups and campus organizations as a way to bring more visibility and impact to the campus community. A role as a leader in these groups or in Student Government can help develop leadership skills while making lasting change. Give back to the local LGBTQ community. A healthy campus community is contingent upon a healthy local community. Consider giving back to the local LGBTQ community through philanthropy and community service.

At HRC, we’re inspired by campus leaders every day. Many apply for our internship program, HRC U, and just this past weekend HRC welcomed the 3 finalists of AT&T’s Live Proud on Campus scholarship contest to our National Dinner in Washington, D.C. Check out the AT&T Live Proud scholars – Amy, Leyth and Ryan – and get inspired to make a difference in the community you call home.