Here Are 21 LGBTQ Celebrity Coming-Out Stories That Shaped 2018

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The journalist identified himself as "a part of the LGBT community" while being honored by the Point Foundation for his reporting work in April, according to excerpts of the speech published by The Advocate and Billboard "Being a part of the LGBT community, which recognized that reporting I was doing early on and elevated it, and has been such a stalwart source of support through the sexual assault reporting I did involving survivors who felt equally invisible — that has been an incredible source of strength for me," he said after being being presented the Point Courage award, according to The Advocate."LGBT people are some of the bravest and most potent change agents and leaders I have encountered," he continued, "and the most forceful defenders of the vulnerable and voiceless, because they know what it’s like to be there."Read more here