Here Are 21 LGBTQ Celebrity Coming-Out Stories That Shaped 2018

Getty Images & Damon Dahlen for HuffPost From left: Janelle Monáe, Jake Borelli and Josie Totah are among the celebrities to come out publicly as members of the LGBTQ community in 2018.

In spite of recent social strides, the number of LGBTQ people who say they’ve experienced discrimination on the basis of their sexuality or gender identity appears to be on the rise.

Such figures, of course, only serve as a reminder of the significance of queer visibility, and seeing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer actors, artists and other public figures live authentically remains both empowering and subversive.

2018 saw some celebrities, including Janelle Monáe, Lucas Hedges and Amandla Stenberg, share their sexualities in interviews with high-profile outlets. Others, like “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jake Borelli and professional golfer Tadd Fujikawa, took a more direct route by using social media to speak about their authentic selves with fans.

In some cases, they stoked a fair share of controversy, too. Rita Ora revealed she’s been in relationships with women after releasing a song, “Girls,” that many deemed problematic for the LGBTQ community. Jason Mraz was accused of cultural appropriation online after using the Native American term “Two Spirit” to describe his experiences with men and women.