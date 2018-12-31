Here Are 21 LGBTQ Celebrity Coming-Out Stories That Shaped 2018

In spite of recent social strides, the number of LGBTQ people who say they’ve experienced discrimination on the basis of their sexuality or gender identity appears to be on the rise.
Such figures, of course, only serve as a reminder of the significance of queer visibility, and seeing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer actors, artists and other public figures live authentically remains both empowering and subversive.
2018 saw some celebrities, including Janelle Monáe, Lucas Hedges and Amandla Stenberg, share their sexualities in interviews with high-profile outlets. Others, like “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jake Borelli and professional golfer Tadd Fujikawa, took a more direct route by using social media to speak about their authentic selves with fans.
In some cases, they stoked a fair share of controversy, too. Rita Ora revealed she’s been in relationships with women after releasing a song, “Girls,” that many deemed problematic for the LGBTQ community. Jason Mraz was accused of cultural appropriation online after using the Native American term “Two Spirit” to describe his experiences with men and women.
Below, check out 21 celebrity coming-out stories of 2018. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, each of these famous faces helped drive the global conversation on LGBTQ acceptance by sharing their truths.