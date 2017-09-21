Fans Petition For Wonder Woman To Be Bisexual In Sequel

Woman and girls were thrilled to see themselves reflected in a superhero when “Wonder Woman” premiered this summer.

Now an LGBTQ activist wants the same.

A Change.org petition has been launched to make Diana bisexual in the film’s 2019 sequel.

Gianna Collier-Pitts, who was a 2017 campus ambassador for GLAAD at New York University, launched a Change.org petition to make Diana bisexual in the film’s 2019 sequel.

In it, Collier-Pitts writes that “representation is power.”

“Some of you may be thinking that this specificity doesn’t make a difference,” she wrote. “But for people like me who rarely see themselves reflected in media, believe me. It does.”

Last year, Greg Rucka, a “Wonder Woman” comic writer confirmed that Diana was bisexual. The admission wasn’t much of a surprise, however, considering that the character’s origin story takes place on the female-only island of Themyscira. Rucka told Comicosity:

“It’s supposed to be paradise. You’re supposed to be able to live happily. You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic and sexual relationship. And the only options are women.”

He continued: “Now, are we saying Diana has been in love and had relationships with other women? The answer is obviously yes.”

Collier-Pitts sites Rucka’s comments in her petition and asks: “Why is it so hard to translate this for the silver screen?”

She describes the struggle of coming to terms with her own sexuality when there was a lack of positive representation of in pop culture. “We are oversexualized and underrepresented,” she wrote. “We are called greedy, dishonest, and confused.”