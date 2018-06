Too many wedding inspiration posts are made up of cookie-cutter, heteronormative ideas that aren’t always inclusive of different kinds of relationships .

That’s why we’ve gathered awesome wedding ideas that are perfect for LGBTQ couples looking for fun ways to celebrate their love.

We go together like vodka and soda.

Love is love, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

It reads: " Hate has no home here ." Damn right!

If you liked it, then you shoulda put it in this ring box. 🎶

Don't forget to a leave your well wishes for the newlyweds!

When the dessert dresses better than you do.

Business on the outside, party on the inside.

Two grooms are better than one!

None of that "bride's family on the left, groom's family on the right" nonsense.

Encourage your guests to sit where they please.

#TheFutureIsQueer is HuffPost’s monthlong celebration of queerness, not just as an identity but as action in the world. Find all of our Pride Month coverage here.