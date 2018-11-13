Liam Hemsworth opened up Tuesday about losing his home in the California wildfires that have devastated both ends of the state and left at least 44 people dead. The actor shared the Malibu residence with his fiancée, singer Miley Cyrus.
“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” Hemsworth said in a tweet which included a photo of the charred remains of his home and a “love” sign.
“Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” the actor added.
Hemsworth linked to the Happy Hippy Foundation (spearheaded by Cyrus) and the Malibu Foundation for those who wanted to help.
The actor reflected on the resilience he’s seen from those in the city.
“I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can,” he tweeted. “Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”
Hemsworth also made sure to thank those on the frontlines fighting the fires.
“Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property,” the actor wrote. “I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.”
Though Cyrus said she was “completely devastated” by the damage her community suffered, she kept things in perspective.
“I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now,” the singer wrote on Twitter.
In addition to Cyrus and Hemsworth, fellow celebrities Neil Young, Robin Thicke, Camille Grammer and Gerard Butler have also lost their homes in the Los Angeles fires.
Butler shared a photo of what was left of his home on Sunday, writing, “Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters.”