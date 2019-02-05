Liam Neeson Insists 'I Am Not A Racist' After 'Black Bastard' Comments

Actor Liam Neeson is insisting that he is not a racist following an explosive interview where he said he once went looking to kill any “black bastard” after his friend was raped.

“I’m not a racist,” he told Robin Roberts on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday, one day after The Independent published comments he made while publicizing his latest film, “Cold Pursuit,” where he plays a revenge-seeking dad.

Neeson, who described his past penchant for violence as “horrible” and a life lesson, said he shared his response to his friend’s sexual assault after being asked how, as an actor, he taps into anger and a desire for revenge.

“I had never felt this feeling before, which was a primal urge to lash out,” he recalled of his reaction to hearing about his friend’s sexual assault nearly 40 years ago.

"I'm not a racist." Actor Liam Neeson addresses past racist revenge plot in one-on-one with Robin Roberts this morning on Good Morning America.



If his friend had told him that her attacker was white, he said he would have searched for someone who fit that description. Instead, his friend said the attacker was black and so Neeson went into black areas of his city “looking to be set upon so that I could unleash physical violence.”

Neeson said he grew up in Northern Ireland during the political violence of the Troubles, suggesting that the atmosphere inspired his desire to inflict physical harm.

“I had acquaintances who were involved in the Troubles, the bigotry. One Catholic would be killed, a Protestant would be killed. I grew up surrounded by that but I was never part of it,” he said.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Actor Liam Neeson insisted that he is not a racist after admitting to having once set out to kill a black man after his friend was raped.

He said he went looking for someone to release his anger upon maybe four or five times before he caught himself.

“It really shocked me this primal urge I had. It shocked me and it hurt me. I did seek help,” he said.

Neeson said he went to a priest, spoke with friends and exercised by “believe it or not, power walking,” to get rid of his anger.

“It was horrible, horrible when I think back, that I did that,” he added. “It’s awful, but I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, ‘What the fuck are you doing?’ you know?”