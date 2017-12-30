Liberalism Changed, How I Changed Too.

During the Obama Administration, I voted twice for him and his policies, and went about apologizing to my contemporaries for it. In my heart, I believed liberalism or the idea of free thinking and freedom of thought were important and truths to behold in a world of disparaging invocation of hate. The tide at the time was that these were truths only upheld by liberalism and some people will point out that they believe that is true still in classical liberalism. For eternity, there has been hatred at the intersection of freedom of thought and freedom of expression, and to myself the idea of both of these was that I wanted to be on the right side of history, to uphold values dear to my nation. A nation that is the beacon of freedom in the world.

I apologized to my contemporaries for these views not because of the philosophical and moral meaning but because of the people behind them, the liberals. Because many of my contemporaries saw what I didn’t. That liberalism parades itself as free thinking and prides itself on freedom of expression yet it often, more than not, attempts to distinguish the flame of those values by upholding hypocritically the banner of identity. If identity is the banner by which all things must filter through, isn’t that the justification of a eugenics-like reality? Filtering information that triggers the individual is not a justification for not having that information instead it is exactly why that information is needed. If, for example, a cancer researcher found that his cancer treatment and cure was taboo and against normal practices (i.e. Stem Cell), would it not be useful to have that information anyways? One might want to cure cancer even if the practice is taboo.

Liberalism in the today’s society is silencing it’s greatest advocates because it has long adopted a practice of censorship and degradation towards others in the media and elsewhere. Why do you think Infowars and Fox News is so popular? Because silencing and censoring some of the people that are ideological enemies is popular when both sides could agreeably disagree and be each other’s greatest advocates.