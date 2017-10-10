Liberate Your Politics

Does it ever feel to you that our only choices are to stay silent and complicit in social injustice, or be consumed in the fight?

If that is the choice, what do you choose?

To swallow your hurt and rage, along with your voice? Or to be always shouting, until you have lost your voice?

These are shitty choices. And I refuse to believe they are all we have.

We need to liberate our politics. Our voices. Our fists in the air.

We need to create another way to show up in love and truth for social change.

That’s what this guide is about. It’s a social media experiment in finding that new way of showing up for what we hold fierce and dear in our hearts.

And in keeping with the theme of liberation, it is free.

If you’ve been reading my posts for a while, you might be able to tell I’ve been thinking and writing about this a lot lately. And so many of you have been in conversation with me, and have helped me sharpen my thinking. Thank you.

So this guide features updated versions of my previous writing, as well as some new thinking. I’d love for you to check it out, try out what you find, and let me know what you think. Get it here.