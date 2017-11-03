Liberia's Season of Hope

Jay peered at me from the burglary-proofed window of Lango Lippaye Public School. You could feel his excitement. It was a non-school day because of the elections. The adults were all busy queuing up in lines to vote, so Jay had time on his hands to play around. I asked Jay what he was doing at the voting center. Seeing my election observer jacket, he answered with a mischievous smile, “I am here to vote.” Jay is only twelve and cannot vote, he was only goofing around, but he told me he wished he could vote. “Who would you vote for?” I asked. He responded without hesitation: everybody in his family is voting for this candidate and he would also vote for this candidate because he is the wining candidate.

Udo Jude Ilo Jay looks through the window of Lango Lippaye Public School on Election Day

I was fortunate to have the opportunity to be an observer for the 2017 Liberian elections. What stood out for me in my conversation with Jay was the excitement and hope that he had for the elections. Liberia was having their third presidential election since the second civil war ended in 2003, and for the first time since the 1940s there was an opportunity to have a democratic transfer of power from one president to another. Everywhere we went in Liberia on Election Day people were hopeful that these elections would be the beginning of better days. Indeed, the way these elections were conducted provides a lot of lessons for Liberians and also their neighbors with upcoming elections.

Liberia’s history has been a tragedy of errors and missed opportunities. With more than a century of independence, Liberia still ranks among the poorest countries in the world. Nearly a decade of civil war and the Ebola outbreak all but destroyed the country, and the recovery path has been difficult, with corruption rampant and poverty and unemployment rising. Against this backdrop, the election provided an opportunity for citizens to have their say in the way they are governed and voice their commitment to a better future. The massive turnout of citizens—75% of registered voters participated—showed that the election was taken seriously and that people were aware of the stakes.

The conduct of the election was generally peaceful. Messages of peace flooded the streets of Monrovia. Most voters that I interacted with emphasized that they do not want violence again, and that Liberia’s future must be determined through the ballot. I saw clearly that citizens are tired of the stagnation of their lives and want a future radically different from their past.

Although the election was far from perfect (and, in fact, Liberia’s Supreme Court just ordered a halt to preparations for the runoff election to hear complaints of electoral fraud), one cannot but commend the level of decorum that Liberians exhibited. They surmounted difficulties including logistical challenges due to difficult access to the hinterlands, and cases of missing names and confusion about the rules.

For somebody from Nigeria, certain things stood out. Watching the queue of voters that lasted peacefully long into the night, with no police presence, was a humbling and instructive experience. The youths that manned most of the polling stations displayed fairness, independence and uncommon dedication. Everywhere we went, we would see the strain of their long hours of assignment while steadfastly dedicated to getting it right. Seeing this level of patriotism, resilience and dedication by the Liberian youth, it is fair to say that Liberia’s future will be better than its past.

As was predicted, the outcome of the elections pitted the ruling Unity Party candidate Joseph Boakai and the Congress for Democratic Change candidate George Weah in a runoff election. Each candidate is now trying to build a coalition with other political parties, which provides a unique opportunity for Liberia to define and determine the kind of leadership they want going forward. It is imperative that voters judge the candidates based on what they have to offer Liberia and not on ethnic sentiments or other parochial considerations. The history of violence in Liberia has a significant ethnic undertone, which should not be a consideration in building a new country going forward.

The politicians in Liberia will need to understand the mood of the nation, appreciate the commitment to democracy that has been demonstrated by citizens, and incorporate the desire for inclusive development which the country so rightly deserves. By their turnout and conduct during the elections, Liberians sent a strong message that they want a peaceful democracy. The candidates need to be clear on what kind of leadership they want to provide, and citizens should now ask the important questions about what the candidates are offering. One initiative, the proposed public dialogue on the ‘kind of President Liberia needs’ which is being planned by the Deepening Democracy Coalition, is timely and should be embraced by the candidates.

Udo Jude Ilo Udo Jude Ilo in 2016

As well, citizens should not go home after the elections and simply wait for another election cycle. They must hold the parties and elected officials accountable to the campaign promises they have made. Groups like the Election Coordination Committee and NAYMOTE are documenting campaign promises and hope to establish a system that measures how closely the President follows his promises. This effort will promote a new culture of accountability in the post-election environment.

Jay, and kids like him, deserve a future better than their parents’ past. The job of ensuring that his enthusiasm and excitement translates to a reality of hope depends not only on the candidates vying for the highest office in the land. More so, it is in the hands of citizens who need to make it clear to their government that they deserve better and are willing to ensure that government is answerable to them, both on Election Day and after.