Rep. Ted Lieu Urges Trump To Keep Pruitt As Symbol Of Administration's Corruption

While Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) has railed against Scott Pruitt, he quipped Saturday in a tweet that President Donald Trump should keep the beleaguered head of the Environmental Protection Agency because he’s “such a great symbol” of the corruption and fraud in the president’s administration.

He also asked Trump to “do more toxic rallies” and bring Pruitt along.

Both actions should help the “Dem wave” that continues to get stronger, Lieu said.

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Dem wave continues to get stronger. So now I'm thinking, please don't fire @EPAScottPruitt. He's such a great symbol of the corruption and fraud, waste & abuse in your Administration.



Can you please do more toxic rallies & bring Pruitt with you? Thanks. https://t.co/0xKibwSt8l — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 7, 2018

Later in the day he jokingly asked House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) if he could get a multimillion-dollar security detail on a vacation to Disneyland because “right-wing trolls said mean things about me.”

Dear @SpeakerRyan: Some right wing trolls said mean things about me. Can I have a multimillion security detail when I go to Disneyland this summer?



Aw just kidding. I'm not a corrupt, deeply paranoid swamp monster like @EPAScottPruitt. https://t.co/AJTCWtQiR0 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 7, 2018

Lieu, a member of the House Judiciary and Foreign Affiairs Committee, was one of 64 Democratic congressman to sign a letter Friday demanding Pruitt be fired.

In an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday, Lieu called Pruitt a “deeply paranoid person” who not only demanded a 20-person security detail that cost taxpayers millions of dollars, but also spent $43,000 creating a sound-proof phone booth in his EPA office. “This is a person that is the epitome of fraud, waste and abuse ... there’s no reason why he should remain at the EPA,” Lieu said.