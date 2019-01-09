Liev Schreiber may boast an enviable Hollywood career, but to the two children he shares with ex-girlfriend Naomi Watts, he’s just an average dad.

In an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday, the star of Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” said he’s given up on trying to impress Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 11, and Samuel Kai, 10, through his work.

“You’re never cool to your own kids,” he said. “I’ve accepted the fact that it’s impossible: I’ll never been cool to them.”

Although Schreiber said fatherhood inspired his decision to voice characters in two animated films, “Isle of Dogs” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” both of his kids remained certifiably blasé about his performances.

“Their reaction to them was like, ‘Yeah, but you’re just a voice,’” he said.

As it turns out, Schreiber’s “SNL” hosting gig last year was more exciting to the tweens ― but for a very different reason.

“Yeah, they got to meet Lil Wayne,” he quipped.

Still, family time is a priority for Schreiber ― which is one reason he’s grateful “Ray Donovan,” which was recently renewed for a seventh season, is filmed in New York.