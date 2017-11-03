Life Affirming Transition Stories Can Be Life Saving

“*suicide tw* Hi! I just wanted to say thank you. Your transition timeline post literally helped save my life today. I had a suicide plan drawn up this morning and I was 50/50 on attempting. I’m trans but closeted and things have been incredibly hard lately. Your honesty about your journey, your struggles, and how you’ve overcome them gave me enough hope to carry on. Sorry for the long Ask, but I just wanted to say thank you again. I hope you’re having a happy Halloween.”

Knowing their message could help others, I asked if I could share their response. They said that I could do so. This is the most important motivation for me to try to keep my blog, website, and story up to date, despite the harassment from trolls and those spreading hate. I have received messages like this before with varying levels of urgency in where the person was at in their struggles. Transgender people of all ages need to see themselves represented positively and see that they are able to be out of the closet and just live their life and find love and acceptance. We will not continue to be erased, made villains or scapegoats, and used for political votes. Those that are able need to continue to stand up and present ourselves to the world. Our narrative should be ours to tell. Our society is so broken regarding its treatment of transgender people. With modern science’s understanding and continued findings (see just a snippet of recent article links below) of the validity of transgender existence, there should be no stigma (#NOSTIGMA). Suicide rates for transgender people are the way they are because of continued misunderstanding, the perpetuation of out of date/biased science myths, hateful bigotry and misogyny.