Life After Westboro: Civil rights lawyer meets with the daughter of Fred Phelps, founder of Westboro Baptist Church, to discuss peace after experiencing hate.

Pedro Luis Irigonegaray is a civil rights lawyer, who is a staunch advocate of LGBTQ rights. Throughout his career he consistently battled Fred Phelps, the founder of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church in court. Pedro has kept a record of hate faxes that he has received from the Westboro Church and he has a vast understanding of the abuse that Fred has committed to individuals in the LGBTQ community and members of his own family including his daughter, Dortha Bird.
CONVERSATIONS