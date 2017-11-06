Dr. Rod Berger, Contributor
Education Thought Leader | President & CEO MindRocket Media Group | edCircuit | Scholastic

Life as a Coordinator of Arts and Learning

11/06/2017 06:24 pm ET

Benjamin Heinen is the visual arts curriculum coordinator and local program coordinator for Turnaround Arts: Des Moines. He is in his fifth year of providing arts education as a tool to create improved conditions for learning in some of the historically most challenged schools in Des Moines, Iowa.

Together with national and local partners, Turnaround Arts mission is to improve low-performing schools by not only integrating the arts back into a standard daily curriculum but using them to enhance a student’s grasp of all subjects and lessons through integrating the creative problem-solving and scientific method connection they foster. Turnaround Arts seeks to improve the social-emotional learning and development of K-8 students by bringing the joy and excitement of learning back to the classroom through the arts.

About Benjamin Heinen:

Benjamin Heinen is the visual arts curriculum coordinator and local program coordinator for Turnaround Arts: Des Moines. Previously, he has served as implementation coordinator for Turnaround Arts: Des Moines, an arts integration specialist, and K-5 visual arts teacher. He received a B.F.A in printmaking and a B.A. in art history from the University of Iowa and an M.A.T. from Drake University.

About Rod Berger, PsyD.

Dr. Rod Berger is President and CEO of MindRocket Media Group. Berger is a global education media personality and strategic influencer featured in The Huffington Post, Scholastic, AmericanEdTV, edCircuit, EdTechReview India and Forbes.

Audiences have enjoyed education interviews with the likes of Sir Ken Robinson, Arne Duncan, Randi Weingarten, Sal Khan along with leading edtech investors, award-winning educators, and state and federal education leaders. Berger’s latest project boasts a collaboration with AmericanEdTV and CBS’s Jack Ford.

