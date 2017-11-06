Life as a Coordinator of Arts and Learning

Benjamin Heinen is the visual arts curriculum coordinator and local program coordinator for Turnaround Arts: Des Moines. He is in his fifth year of providing arts education as a tool to create improved conditions for learning in some of the historically most challenged schools in Des Moines, Iowa.

Together with national and local partners, Turnaround Arts mission is to improve low-performing schools by not only integrating the arts back into a standard daily curriculum but using them to enhance a student’s grasp of all subjects and lessons through integrating the creative problem-solving and scientific method connection they foster. Turnaround Arts seeks to improve the social-emotional learning and development of K-8 students by bringing the joy and excitement of learning back to the classroom through the arts.

About Benjamin Heinen:

He received a B.F.A in printmaking and a B.A. in art history from the University of Iowa and an M.A.T. from Drake University.

