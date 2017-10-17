"Life By The Bay: Robert, Part 1" - A Fictional Account Of Personal Experiences In San Francisco

Cleo pushed a well-worn copy of Pretty Woman into the VCR and dropped onto the over stuffed floral sofa opposite it with a groan. She dabbed at puffy eyes with a tissue, then blew her nose dramatically. Were she not so miserable, even she might have found it comic.

“Fuck you, Robert!” she said to nobody, mid-sniffle. Manicured fingers clacked angrily on the remote control, starting her favorite movie. “Fuck you very much!”

Cleo hated the come-down of Mondays, but Tuesdays were even worse. And this was no exception. In fact, this was the worst she could remember, amplified because the week before was bliss!

It had been months since she’d seen Robert, about whom she was undeniably crazy. They spent every evening of his extended business trip tangled in the Egyptian cotton sheets of The Westin, ordering room service and making love — all at The Firm’s expense.

“Making love,” she thought. Ha! That’s what it was for her, but to Robert, apparently, it was something far different.

On Sunday, just hours before his flight back to New York, they sat staring into each other’s eyes across merlot at The Stinking Rose. Errant sunlight, making its way beyond red and white checked curtains in the quaint North Beach Trattoria, danced on Robert’s hair — hair so dark it sometimes seemed his natural waves were streaked with navy blue.

“The last week has been incredible, Cleo,” he told her. “I’d forgotten how good we are together.”

“We are good together,” she insisted, sipping her wine.

“We are,” he repeated. Her Australian accent always made him smile, and this time was no different. He covered her hand with his as they locked eyes.

“I didn’t realize how much I missed you until we saw each other again,” Robert continued.

The words she waited so long to hear! They were music to her ears.

It had been six months since Cleo fled Manhattan. When a whirlwind romance with Robert spiraled out of control — or did she spiral amidst it? — Cleo became desperate. She was desperate either for his affections...or escape. Since efforts to gain his undivided attention failed, she had only the latter to fall back on.

The powers-that-be, already coming down hard on Cleo for a flagging performance in the office, seemed only too happy to honor a transfer request. A position with the midday support staff at McKenna & Assoc.-San Francisco was supposed to be the clean break she needed.

In reality, Cleo hoped her unexpected departure would awaken Robert’s longing. He’d miss the passionate weekends, fiery lunchtime dalliances, the way she intuitively knew what he needed without his ever saying a word... Surely, she thought, he would miss her.

She spent her first many weeks by The Bay waiting for his call — and the next several resenting that it never came. Copious vodka helped dull the pain, and fueled the anger, but still the hurt lingered.

It was exceptionally prominent when she was alone, so Cleo did her best to make sure those times were few-and-far-between. It certainly wasn’t difficult; she had no shortage of suitors.

Always considered pretty, and made more so by a gregarious attitude and seemingly carefree spirit, men took her to lavish dinners and weekend sight-seeing tours. While other women at the office complained how impossible it was to find eligible straight bachelors in San Francisco, Cleo’s dance card stayed full.

The first month or two, felt like a vacation to her. She would work during the afternoons, leave the office and party into the night. Cleo became a familiar face in the trendy clubs near downtown and popular bars in the Marina District.

After their romantic week together, Robert took Cleo to North Beach staple The Stinking Rose for lunch.

Before long, though, her hard-partying ways cut into her ability to meet the Bay Area’s notoriously high rents. Less than 90 days after arriving, she picked up a shift at a dive bar directly beneath her Mission District apartment.

That’s where she met Paco. Eight years her junior, he stopped in during her very first night bar tending solo and stayed until closed.

The sexual spark was immediate. They couldn’t even wait to undress completely, much less stagger upstairs to her apartment. As she locked the door to the bar, he pulled up her skirt, pushed aside her panties and was inside her before they even knew each other’s last names.

It continued that way several times a week for a month. Not only did Paco reduce how often Cleo’s mind strayed to Robert. As luck would have it, he also had the best coke in San Francisco.

Though Cleo vowed to leave powders along with New York, she never expected the emotional challenge Robert would present — or how much she needed them to maintain her hectic schedule. Between the office and bar, four hours of sleep was standard most days. A bump here and there was all that helped her through.

It didn’t take long before most of Cleo’s earning from the bar went directly into Paco’s pocket. Just as she realized the cocaine thing was starting to get out of hand, Robert called to announce he was coming to San Francisco on business.

Robert! Handsome, dependable, wonderful Robert!

It was just like him to intuitively know — even after months apart — when she needed him the most, to show up like a knight on his horse to save her from herself, Cleo thought. That is why she loved him so entirely.

Now here they were, together in the afterglow of the perfect week together. So many times she had envisioned this moment, only to wake up, realize it was only a dream and cry herself back to sleep. Or call Paco.

In fact, she had not answered a single call from Paco since Robert arrived. To her, the decision was clear. She had known from the start Paco was only temporary, until Robert came to his senses. Now her love was admitting what she had known all along.

“When I am with you, Cleo, it’s like nothing else matters to me,” Robert said, staring at her across the table.

“Nothing else does matter,” she responded. “The time apart, the mistakes we’ve made... none of it. All that matters is that we are here now, together.”

