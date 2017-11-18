Life Coach, Author and Speaker Marion Montgomery Shares Her Mission To Empower Others to Emotionally Heal When Life Happens

Today we interview Marion Montgomery, Life Coach, Therapist, Author and Speaker, whose mission is to guide others to find peace, power and prosperity! She is the Founder and She-EO of OnPoint Counseling & Training Academy and MarionMontgomerySpeaks.com.

Marion Montgomery, MA, LPC-S, CLC – Life Coach, Therapist, Author & Speaker

Q: Hi Marion! It’s a delight to get to interview you today and share your story, book, and life mission with our readers. Tell me a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing to become a life coach.

As a child, my aspiration was to become a math teacher. One day, my teacher gave me an article entitled: “Women and Engineering” and said, “I think you can become an engineer”. I read the article and decided that I would pursue a career as an electrical engineer. I worked as an engineer for more than 15 years. During that time, I was laid-off several times and had to make a bold decision to let go of my engineering career.

I became a math teacher and taught for several years. My sister died, and I became a parent to her two young boys. The youngest boy had a behavioral disorder and I spent much time helping him to develop. This inspired me to pursue a master’s degree in counseling, as well as a certification as a life coach. Now, I provide workshops and seminars on personal and professional development.

Q: That’s so inspirational how you took a personal situation and decided to get trained to not only help your youngest through his development, but make the same personal growth tools available to others. Hats off to you! What made you take the leap into entrepreneurship?

I started out loving my career as an engineer, but after many years, my career became stressful and unpredictable. I didn’t feel in control of my career. I knew that there was more to life. I was always a passionate person and I was losing that passion. So, I took a leap a faith and I began to chart a new course for my life.

Q: I believe more and more people find themselves saying the same thing: “There’s more to life than this”. And there is. Describe some hurdles you've experienced in your life and how did you overcome them?

My biggest hurdle was letting go of my engineering career. I loved my work as an engineer. I traveled, made a good income and provided a great service to our customers. It was not easy to let go, but, I did and it taught me how to be resilient, courageous and to believe in myself.

Q: It’s not easy letting go to pursue a path that’s unknown to us, but you did it and will continue to help many other people because of your faith to follow your dreams. What are 3 tips you can share with our readers as it relates to overcoming obstacles?

First, you must be willing to let go of people and things who are not adding value to who you are.

Second, you must have a positive attitude and be willing to change your perception when life happens. Your attitude determines whether you will succeed in getting what you want in life.

Third: Will you choose to see the good in every situation? This is always a challenge for my clients and most people. When you are trying to overcome obstacles, most people focus on the pain of the event. When you focus on the pain, you find more pain. That pain leads to blaming others. When you blame others, you will not grow, nor will you prosper.

Q: What is your business and book all about?

My business is about helping and inspiring women and young adults to live life fully, despite life’s setbacks and difficulties.

I wrote my book, When Life Happens, because I realize not everyone is comfortable visiting a counselor or a life coach, so I decided to take some of my best solutions for overcoming depression, fear, anxiety, grief, sadness, disappointments and loss and put them into a book that I feel can help people break out of emotional bondage and find the joy and peace they are searching for. It teaches readers to never give up, to discover the miracles in times of mishaps and to move forward in life with optimism and joy.

When Life Happens by Marion Montgomery

Q: I love the inspiration behind writing your book and the solutions to everyday problems that you share. How can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?

I can be reached at: