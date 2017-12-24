"Life Hardly Ever Turns Out The Way You Think It Will", Words of Wisdom With Joanna Yaeger

“ I’ve been a dreamer my entire life, imagining how it would be. My life doesn’t look the way I thought it would, but I can honestly say it has surpassed my wildest imaginations. I’m living dreams out loud that I didn’t even know I wanted or existed. Don’t limit yourself and don’t limit God, the author of creativity. ”

I had the pleasure to interview Joanna Yaeger. From a young age Joanna began composing poems that later blossomed into songs as she fell in love with music. Even at this young age Joanna began performing for family, friends, church events, and school functions as she developed her talent. Through her teen years Joanna's hard work and determination took her to many talent competitions that led to recording and performing as a solo artist by the age of 16. In 2012 at the age of 21 Joanna released an EP entitled All I Need. Joanna's passion has been ignited in a new way as she has begun to put her voice behind two causes close to her heart suicide and bullying; speaking and performing in schools giving back to communities and empowering a generation with the knowledge of who they are.

What is your "backstory"?

I started singing when I could talk, and at age four proclaimed I would be a singer the rest of my life. I grew up writing poems and singing at church and school events. At 13, I started competing in singing competitions and at the age of 16 I picked up the guitar, wrote my first song and haven’t looked back since. I feel extremely fortunate that I was saturated with all types of music from a young age. My mom’s side of the family is extremely musical and when we’re all together three part harmony will break out at any given moment. In a sense, music flows through my veins. It’s all I know and all I want to know.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your music career?

I was working in Brentwood TN as a waitress at a restaurant called Mere Bulles, I picked up a shift that I normally wouldn’t work but needed extra cash that week. Two business men sat in my section and requested to talk to the manager. They owned a local magazine and wanted to feature Mere Bulles in it. I gave them the information they needed. They then asked me my story and said it would make a great feature as well. My story was published in the June edition, just a few months after I quit my job to pursue music full time. It was CMA fest 2016, I was playing a local restaurant/bar downtown, I remember the day like the back of my hand. The restaurant was packed, I remember seeing two men sitting off to the side listening to each one of my songs; I thanked them for paying attention to my set and shook their hands. I was signed to Allegiant Entertainment Group that following fall. Those men are now my managers/publishers; They discovered me through the Brentwood Lifestyle Magazine I was featured in.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

This year I have been writing for my album. This is my first full length project so that has been the celebration of the past 365 days for me. I released my first single off of the album in September and most recently recorded “O Holy Night,” collaborating with the Donelson Christian Academy high school choir. With each single we released a music video, and I’m grateful that GAC TV, The Country Network, Heartland TV and other stations have aired both. This has truly been an unforgettable year.

Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I wanted to save my embarrassing story for this question. It was my first year living in Nashville, my first co-write at a major label, and I was extremely nervous. To add to the excitement for the day, Chris Young and Charles Esten were writing in the room next to ours. I typically drink a ridiculous amount of water which typically results in many trips to the bathroom. I was leaving the restroom when I saw an extremely tall man out of the corner of my eye, and I knew it had to be Chris Young. Immediately to my left was Charles Esten. I smiled and tried to play it as cool as possible. Charles turned to me, reached out his hand and with the biggest welcoming grin said “HI, I’M CHIP.” As I extended my hand to introduce myself, I realized in my rush to get back to my write that I didn’t dry my hands off completely which resulted in something like this: “Hi, I’m Jo! Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry my hands are wet.” It made for a good laugh and a great story to tell. At least I wash my hands, right?

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why

Anyone who pioneered a new way or idea that didn’t give up. I think people like Walt Disney and Thomas Edison, who failed multiple times but kept trying, are so inspiring.

Who do you aspire to be like one day?

I am so grateful that there are so many people who have influenced my life and helped shape me to be who I am today. But if I could carry an ounce of the heart that my mom does, I think I’ll be okay in life. She is the most selfless, loving, and generous person I know. I try to tell her this often. She normally just laughs it off and says “I don’t know why you think that,” but it couldn’t be more true of how I feel.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe success is measured differently to each person. For me, I have always dreamt of being a role model since I was a little girl. I believe in the power of words as well as the power of music, but when you put the two together it’s an unstoppable force; that’s how I want to influence the world and those around me. I’ve come to realize that as long as I can touch one person with my music, I’ve done my job. I want to leave people with joy, hope, and the feeling that they are loved.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The first year I moved to Nashville I grew a tremendous amount, learning a lot of lessons. These are a few of those lessons I still have to remind myself of:

1: Enjoy the moment.

2: Don’t compare your journey to someone else’s.

3: Keep dreaming.

4: It’s not always easy but it’s worth it.

5: Life hardly ever turns out the way you think it will. This last statement is something that I’ve been pondering for a while now, I think that it sums up all of the advice. I’ve been a dreamer my entire life, imagining how it would be. My life doesn’t look the way I thought it would, but I can honestly say it has surpassed my wildest imaginations. I’m living dreams out loud that I didn’t even know I wanted or existed. Don’t limit yourself and don’t limit God, the author of creativity.

