Life In Balance - Travis Chambers

Knowing how to create a life in balance is crucial, especially when you have kids because of a job can take over your time for family.

On this episode, we are here with Travis Chambers. He is the founder of Chamber Media that has already driven over 40 million dollars in trackable sales, 250 million views and 3 million shares. He used to work in Hollywood, but when he became a parent, his life changed.

Travis talks about how him having kids destroyed his career but saved his life. He also shares some useful tips on how you can make a living while spending quality time with your kids.

