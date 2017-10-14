Life is all in the coming back. We lose our way, deviate off course, and find ourselves in places and in situations that aren't in line with where we want to be and who we are. This is normal and happens to everyone. Just as we get lost in our thoughts in a meditation and have to gently guide our attention back, so too must we be aware and patient with ourselves when we depart from our intended paths. Life in many ways, then, is a living meditation. It is about committing and recommitting. It is about ebbing and flowing our way back into recalibration, into equilibrium, into balance and intention.