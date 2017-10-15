LIFE IS SHORT! Yes, that is obvious but isn’t this something that we all tend to forget? Of course the answer is yes. Would you have complained about the computer running so slow, or your car breaking down or why is he waiting so long to text me back, if you remembered that life can be gone in a blink of an eye? Nope! I get it though, it’s not all completely your fault. Our society is perfectly designed to keep us distracted with the bullshit. Seriously, the news headlines are as follows on the homepage of Yahoo.com, “Dear North Korea, It’s President Trump”, “Women goes on a rant over Veteran’s Service Dog in Restaurant”, and “The internet freaks out about women’s real age”. I’ll rephrase all three titles for you, “he’s an idiot”, “She’s probably mentally ill” and “black don’t crack.” That is why I am here, to keep that reminder on top of your mind and help push you towards your growth

I know I take this topic a little bit more serious than the average person. Not just because I am a speaker who lives for moments to speak life into someone but I am literally writing this as my mother recently came home from her 3rd heart attack in the last 3 years. Yes, her 3rd. Picture yourself walking into a gloomy hospital setting, your ears are ringing from the beeping of the machine mixed with crying from your mother. The doctor looks at you hopeless as he trying to think of words that will help soothe the pain. What a reminder ladies and gentleman of how life is short. Thinking of the haunting question of “Am I strong enough to give the eulogy?” while looking at your mother’s eyes with tears trickling down will change your perception of how you look at life.

The haunting question of “Am I strong enough to give the eulogy?”

Clearly, we all can think of examples of how short life can be. But does it have to be? I mean, despite us physically not being able to live forever, we can always create moments that will outlast us. Think of Maya Angelou, isn’t she still living every time that someone recites her poem, “Still I Rise”? Isn’t Michael Jackson still with us when we try to moonwalk across the floor or sing, “Just Beat It”? Even think of a family member or friend who passed away. Are they not living right now in your thoughts and memory? The important question is; how many times are you creating memories within others that will outlast you? Seriously take a second to think about it. The kind of moments where you are laughing so hard that tears are coming out of your eyes or memories that make time stand still. I personally can admit, that I have wasted too much time! It’s scary to think that I am in my 30’s but even scarier to realize that I used so much of my valuable time on people who I know I will not talk to tomorrow, conversations that are forgotten and bullshit activities (social media, club nights, etc.) that really don’t matter. I know many people can relate. Did you create memories today that will be forgotten tomorrow or something that will be talked about when you aren’t around?

Did you create memories today that will be forgotten tomorrow or something that will be talked about when you aren’t around?