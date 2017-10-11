Life Lessons Teen Girls Should Learn from Harvey Weinstein

PeopleImages

IMDB Actress Rose McGowan received a $100,00 settlement from Weinstein after an alleged incident at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997

Weinstein’s behavior was vile and unbecoming of a man who was the leader of companies with tremendous gravitas (Miramax and The Weinstein Company) – companies that could make or break careers in the field of entertainment. He was a predator who managed to shame and traumatize his young victims into years of silence.

IMDB Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow publicly disclosed she was sexually harassed by Weinstein at the age of 22

And while these courageous women are silent no more, I thought about the lessons we should pass on to teen girls who are presently dreaming of the careers they one day may have.

1. Don’t ever let ANYONE (teachers, school administrators, coaches, clergy, bosses…just to name a few) sexually harass or abuse you. Sexual harassment as defined by the United States government includes unwelcomed sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and offensive remarks about a person’s sex. Simply put – it is not okay for anyone to force you to engage in a sexual act or place you a position where you believe you must have sex or engage in any type of sexual act against your will.

2. You must believe that you can speak truth to power! You must not let the abuser shame you into silence. Tell somebody PLEASE. Keeping silent will increase your feelings of worthlessness and shame. Tell somebody who will not only hear you but act on your behalf. Abuse and harassment is not glamourous, it is not normal, and it is unacceptable on any level.

3. If someone tries to sexually harass you, remember they (the harasser) have the problem not you. Those who abuse will always try to make you feel that you are the problem, that it’s all your fault and that you are less than. But it’s simply not true. If you give into the harasser’s demand in hopes of making it stop, you will end up hurting the only person that matters in this scenario and that’s you. Remember – you matter - always!

4. There will be other opportunities for you. No one person holds the keys to your future. There are good people, mentors who will help you attain your dreams and if their intentions are pure, sex will never be a part of the equation.

5. All money is not good money. My deceased grandmother told me this years ago and even though we at times ahorr cliché’s, it’s remains true today. No matter the opportunity or the money you stand to make, there are many, many things that are more important the almighty dollar…dignity…self-respect…love.

6. If a situation does not feel right in your gut…run like the wind. Trust your instincts. If it does not feel right then it probably isn’t right. Be willing to walk away from a bad opportunity. Don’t get caught up in wanting something so bad that you disregard those values that are most precious and meaningful to you.