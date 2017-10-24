Lifestyle Entrepreneur Moves to Create Own Cryptocurrency Platform

The aphorism “skies are the limits…challenges shape who we are” is the motivation that drives Shadi Ghanim to continue as an entrepreneur of unparalleled achievement. So many things are special about Ghanim, one important thing that never seizes to amaze people is that in 2014, he left a high paying job as CEO with $1000 in the bank to create his first business with $600, and grew it to $300,000+ in 14 months.

Not long after, around February 2016, Ghanim moved to create a side Amazon business with an initial investment of $2000, then grew it to a business generating $10,000 per month, and sold it in May 2017 for $160,000. In the same line, he started a IOs App experiment in 2015 with $3000 to develop 3 apps and sold the business in 2016 for $60,000.

Among those that keep on going no matter what is Ghanim. When asked about his experience as an entrepreneur, Ghanim said he started his first business at age 19 and has 16 years experience growing ideas. Two books were instrumental to Ghanim’s progress –Losing My Virginity by Richard Branson and Al-Waleed by Al-Waleed Bin Talal.

Ghanim lately fell in love with Cryptocurrencies and Real Estate and has his business operated from Dubai and Kuwait. The serial entrepreneur whose love for cryptocurrency continues to grow says because he sees Bitcoin at $1,000,000+ before 2030, it is necessary he bridges the gap between cryptocurrency and the general public.

Ghanim’s businesses, Diva Group International, which includes Diva gym (Two mega branches) and Diva Clinic, Eva Coin Platform, are making big waves internationally.

Eva Coin Platform is created to bring cryptocurrencies and bitcoin to mainstream and bridge the gap between cryptocurrencies especially Bitcoin and the public. He is preparing to launch the platform’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) soon.

Ghanim, being an expert in cryptocurrencies combined with his wealth of experience is doing everything to bring the coin to the limelight.

The fact that Ghanimis based in Dubai and Kuwait did not stop him from creating a business around the world. He has multimillion dollars business around the world, especially in the US.

Talking about what people say about him especially those who think he is a born with sliver spoon man, he said, “I wasn’t born in a rich family, I didn’t graduate from Ivy League, I don’t live in the US or silicon valley, yet I managed to build and sell multiple businesses locally and in the US, I generated $1.2+ million in 2016 alone just in the US while Diva Int. generated over $2+ Million in the first 3 quarters of 2017.”