Women Talk About 'Surviving R. Kelly' In Upcoming Docu-series On Alleged Abuse

Lifetime released a trailer on Monday for its three-part documentary series detailing the decades’ worth of sexual abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.
“There’s a different between R. Kelly and Robert,” one accuser says in the trailer for the upcoming series, “Surviving R. Kelly.” “R. Kelly’s this fun, laughing, loving guy, but Robert is the devil.”
The series, which Lifetime announced in May, features interviews with several women who have accused Kelly of sexual abuse, as well as conversations with people from the singer’s inner circle. Other interviewees include Me Too creator Tarana Burke, musician John Legend and Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, according to Lifetime.
“He ain’t a monster by himself,” another accuser says in the trailer. “It took some help.”
Kelly has been the subject of dozens of sexual misconduct allegations dating back to 1994, when he allegedly married R&B singer Aaliyah when she was 15 and he was 27. In 2008, Kelly was acquitted on almost two dozen child pornography charges after a video showed him allegedly having sex with and urinating on a 14-year-old girl. He has agreed to multiple out-of-court settlements with women who accused him of sexual assault, including one who said Kelly had sex with her when she was 15.
Last year, an explosive BuzzFeed report alleged that Kelly holds multiple young women against their will in an abusive sex cult. Rolling Stone also reported that Kitti Jones, a radio DJ and Kelly’s ex-girlfriend, said he abused, sexually assaulted and starved her throughout their two-year relationship.
Despite the decades of allegations, Kelly has sold nearly 60 million albums and continues to book concerts and participate in high-profile collaborations.
“Surviving R. Kelly” is scheduled to air in three installments starting on Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. EST.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.