"Light and Shadow” Attracts Attention in Santa Monica

"Light and Shadow” is currently on view at Blue 7 Gallery. The group exhibition opened in December and was curated by Lucius Peterson. It features over twenty artists…many are part of the collective at the gallery which is owned by Randy Ball. The art includes all types of media such as photography, jewelry, and glass works. Peterson is the curator of most of the collective's exhibitions and each show presented by the gallery typically run six to eight weeks.

courtesy of Blue 7 Gallery Randy Ball and Lucius Peterson at Blue 7 Gallery

In addition to running the gallery, Ball and Peterson are also participating artists. Ball exhibited two photographs for “Light and Shadow.” His work was inspired by being in a theatrical production. “They (his works) show the contrasts that happen in theatrical settings off stage next to on stage and outside and inside.”

Peterson has three pieces in the group show. “They are all dealing with fun and light. One is a wooden man climbing a wall of gloves.” Ball and Peterson said they both are inspired by the other artists. “We look for unusual visions, strong visions, different techniques, and art that throws light on important issues,” said Ball. “Also we look for artists that want to share their work with the larger public as well as their circle of friends and associates. Our purpose is to show art that is accessible to the regular person who rides the Blue 7 Bus.”

Peterson said with each exhibition, certain works stand out. In the "Light and Shadow” show, many works moved him…"I enjoy viewing the photo "Need a Hand" which depicts togetherness and Lisa Wald's "Hen House" painting: it's fun”. He continued, “Most of our artists inspire me to be creative and it’s a pleasure exhibiting their artwork.

The Blue 7 Gallery has been in existence for fifteen years. Today it is a collective. The group exhibitions typically run 6-8 weeks in duration. "Randy and I create themes ideas and submit them to the collective members then we receive their feedback and suggestions. The collective then selects the theme and the next exhibition is born. Ball said it was an interactive collective. “Some artists inspire me, some make me think, some give me ideas.”

Dr. Bruce Sanders is one such artist, who has been part of the Blue 7 Gallery for almost two years now. “At the beginning of 2017, I was one of the original artists forming the Blue 7 Artists' Collective.” He has been in several group shows there; and his work has been featured in a solo show last September.

courtesy of Dr. Bruce Sanders Dr. Bruce Sanders with his work at the opening of “Light and Shadow” at Blue 7 Gallery

When asked what inspired his work, he replied, “I believe that much of my work attempts to represent and memorialize the joys, sorrows, and challenges of my life. But I rarely "plan" a specific composition. Rather a final painting is an evolution of raw emotion often presenting itself in a vision or dream.”

Sanders said, he didn’t paint because he loves to paint. “I paint because "I MUST paint!" He said he had no advance plans to utilize light or shade for this exhibition. Instead, he chose colors, textures, lines and forms. “Lights and shades manifest themselves from nothingness to feelings and emotions to compulsions to attack a blank, empty canvas with copious amounts of paint."

One can tell the artist has found a true home at Blue 7 Gallery. Sanders continued, “I believe that anyone that visits the Blue 7 Gallery will experience a lovely small gallery that exhibits a broad variety of paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, sculpture, and crafts. The work itself is a testament to talent and diversity of the artists. The professionalism and skill of Randy, Lucius, and their assistant Mary is really demonstrated when one views how beautifully the work is arranged and displayed. Additionally, the environment of the gallery is so friendly, warm, casual, welcoming...no snobbery, no phoniness here. Blue 7 Gallery: great location in Santa Monica, excellent art, welcoming gallery, kind and warm folks.”

The Gallery will host a artists reception on Saturday, February 3rd from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Everyone is welcome.