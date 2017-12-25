Light In Our Darkness: A Christmas Homily

“In the beginning there was light. That light, it was God. And that light, it was the life of all people, everyone who has ever existed and will ever exist. That light, that life, that God, it shined into the deep darkness of the cosmos, and the darkness could not comprehend it. It could not understand it. And it could not overpower it.

That light that created and sustains all things, that is the very foundation of life, it took on flesh. It became a human being, and made it’s dwelling among ordinary people like us. But when that person who was the light walked among us, we didn’t recognize him. He came into the world that he created, but the world was too blind to see what was right before our eyes.

This light proceeded straight from the heart of God, and showed to us the way to discover our own light within, to expel the darkness that surrounded us, and to enter into a world of peace, harmony, and justice. The light shined forth, and continues to shine, beckoning us all to come, to see, to experience the glory of God that transforms our world.”

These words are the words of the Apostle John in the first chapter of his Gospel. These words echo the words written by the Prophet Isaiah, who wrote 1,500 years earlier the following words:

“The people who walk in darkness will see a great light. For those who live in a land of deep darkness, a light will shine.”

Throughout the entire narrative of the Bible, there is a consistent story about Light expelling darkness. In the earliest pages of Genesis we are told that there was nothing but darkness, but then God spoke, declaring “Let their be light!”, and as light dawned for the first time on the canvas of creation, life itself was born.

From that first light, vegetation began to spring up from the ground, waters began to flow forth, animals of all types appeared on the surface of the planet, and then human beings emerged, bearing the image of the Creator, relying on the light of the sun as the source of their life.

See, it can be argued that light is the most important force in all of creation. Without it, we can not see or be seen. We cannot grow. We cannot live. Light reveals the truth about reality. Light warms our bodies. Light shows us the way that we are supposed to God.

And the Scriptures declare to us that God is light. And the light is Life.

Therefore, anyone who has life, has God. And anyone that has God, has the light.

This is why Jesus declared to humanity, “You are the Light of the world!”

He taught us that we had the power to bring life, to be life, and to shine gloriously.

But from the earliest pages of Scripture, we also learn that while we humans are fundamentally partakers in the Light of God, we often stumble into deep darkness. We lose our way. We act outside of our nature. We begin to bring destruction, injustice, and suffering to the world that we live in.

Our light is buried beneath layers of deceit and greed. And as the light dims, we grow colder, more disoriented. Our life is drained of us. We move further from our truest identity as children of the light, and life in a state of confusion about who we are and what this world is all about.

In this state of darkness, we wander far from home. We become sojourners and nomads, lost in the vast deserts of life, longing for someone to point out the way back home.

It is in a period of darkness and confusion that Jesus was born into two thousand years ago.

It was a day in which the Hebrew people were living under the oppressive rule of the Roman Empire, under the reign of Ceasar Augustus, an emperor who loved his power, privilege, and wealth, and lived to protect it at the expense of the Jewish people. Herod the Great was the governor of Jerusalem, and he was coming to the end of a long, bloody career. He ruled through tactics of terror, and watched the Jewish people closely to ensure their obedience to his strict standards.

Not only this, but the Jewish people themselves were greatly divided against themselves, fighting over minute religious and doctrinal issues. The result of these four competing sects in Judaism led to constant friction, only increased by the oppressive rule of Rome. Riots were common. Tension was unceasing. There was no unified Jewish identity and people were growing increasingly hopeless.

The first century Palestinian world was one that was growing increasingly dark. It was a world filled with crisis and tension. A world on the brink of chaos.

A world not unlike our own.

It is into this world that the stories of the Gospel tell us that Jesus emerged in to. Into this darkness that the light and love of Christ first burst forth.

In the midst of this division, Christ reveals a path for reconciliation through his example of self-sacrificial love.

In the midst of this oppression, Christ reveals the path for liberation through the overturning of oppressive systems and the establishment of communities where everyone is given what they need and everyone is equal.

In the face of violent, tyrannical, egocentric, hedonistic rulers, Jesus emerges as a Prince of Peace, and declares that the Kingdom of God is ruled by the least of these, the poor, the marginalized, and the powerless.

Into this cold, dark, bleak reality, the warmth and light of Christ emerges as a signpost of hope and redemption.

It is this light, this hope that we focus on at Christmas. It is the joy that comes from the sudden realization that all is not lost, that there is a better way, that God has not forsaken us, and that our liberation draws near that we sing about around our Christmas trees. The message and meaning of Christmas is simply this: That when the world seems most overwhelmingly dim, the Light of the world will do whatever it needs to break through the dark and dense shell, and reveal to us a reason for hope, a path to redemption.

The Christmas story that we’ve heard told tonight tells us of just how great a length our God has gone to bring to us redemption. The King of Glory would humble himself, taking on flesh, and entering in to the world as a helpless baby, born out of wedlock to a young, poor, peasant girl.

At his birth , there was no midwife, no crib, and no warm blankets. No, instead, God chose to enter the world in the same way that the most oppressed people did- born among the dust and dirt, among common farm animals, wrapped in left over scraps of cloths.

In this image, we realize that God is not like the tyrannical kings that ruled the world, seeking power and glory for himself, but instead, locks arms in solidarity with those who have been cast down, thrown out, and who are seen as burdens and blights to the rest of society.

In this image, we also find the simple yet radical message of how we can find personal redemption: Through humbling ourselves, disconnecting from material possessions, pursuits of worldly power, and through giving generously, loving wildly, and finding joy and gratitude in every moment of every day.

In that baby in Bethlehem, we see and image and icon of what it means to live in the light. We see revealed what truly makes life worth living. All that is truly important is there around the bed: family, peace, joy, and love in the simplicity of life. From that manger, a beam of light radiates through the darkness, extending an invitation to us all to return to what matters most.

Isn’t it true that in our own lives, when someone is filled with light and life, all of us are drawn to them? The light is contagious. No matter how big or small, no matter how seemingly important a person is who is filled with light, we gravitate to them because they seem to have something that we are deeply longing for: satisfaction and joy.

Even when light shines through this little baby boy, astrologers from the east are drawn to him. Shepherds leave their sheep in the fields and flock to his bedside. The angels of heaven surround him, singing songs of joy. In the midst of the darkness, light has dawned. Hope has come. A path to redemption from the darkness has burst forth on the scene, and everyone is captivated.

I believe that the story of the birth of Christ is more important and meaningful this year than ever before. Our world reflects the world that Christ was born into more clearly now than it has for decades. And we all stand on the precipice, at a turning point. We stand at a fork in the road. Will we take the path of light or the path of darkness? Will we cling tightly to our power and privilege, or will we willingly give it up for the good of others? This is the question that Christmas calls us to contemplate in this season, and this is the message that Christ calls us to contemplate every single day.

We have a great reason to hope, church. A great reason to sing for joy. God has come to us in the person of Jesus, and stands among the poor, the marginalized, the cast out, the broken down, and the beaten up. God has taken the side of the underdog, and has declared that a day of justice and equity would one day come in it’s fullness.

Christmas is a celebration of what God has brought to us in Jesus, and a pre-celebration for the day that God has promised to bring about in the future, a day when all people follow in the example of Jesus, and love boldly, walk with humility, and give generously. A day when all that is broken in this world is healed and all of the systems of oppression are flattened.

One of my favorite lines from Handels “The Halelujah Chorus” is towards the end of the song where Handel quotes the Book of Revelation and proclaims:

“The Kingdom of this world, it has become, the Kingdom of our Lord and of his Christ, and he shall reign for ever and ever.”

That’s what we celebrate at Christmas. That’s what we find wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger. A new kind of King with a new kind of kingdom. Or in the third and fourth verses of “Joy to the World”, where the writer of the hymn, Isaac Watts, pens these words :

“No more let sin, or sorrows grow. Nor thorns infest the ground. He comes to make his blessings flow far as the curse is found. For he rules the world, with truth and grace, and makes the nations prove. The glories of his righteousness, and wonders of his love.”

The joy in this song is linked to the new day that God is brining about, a day when the curses of darkness, of suffering, of injustice are overturned by the blessing of God. A day when the one righteous ruler, the God who is love rules over us all with truth, grace, and love. This is what those shepherds and wise men saw in the person of Jesus some 2,000 years ago. This is what Jesus embodied and taught as he lived his life. And this is the heartbeat and hope of the Gospel.

That God is with us. God loves us so much that he desires to be with us, even in the midst of our brokenness and suffering. And more than that, God desires to bless us, to make all that is wrong in our lives and in our world right. God desires to redeem us. To shine light into the depths of our lives, and expel the darkness.

And that is a reason to celebrate, isn’t it?

Christmas calls us to remember to our redemption and blessing will never come from the systems of power, from the White House, or from the Church. It comes in the most unlikely places, the places where we have been conditioned to believe that God would never be. In the poor, the weak, the newly born. In the dark, cold, wet feeding trough of farm animals. In the most unlikely places, if we open our eyes and our hearts, we can find God, peace, and unexpected blessing.

Friends, as we move in to the celebration of Christmas, may we open the eyes of our hearts and open our hands to receive whatever God may have for us and give to all those who need it as the hands and feet of God. May we remember that God is with us, forever and always, and will never leave us or allow darkness to overtake us. May we remember that the light has dawned, that darkness is being expelled, and that a day of hope and redemption is on the horizon.

May we remember that when everything seems bleak and we are filled with anxiety about the state of our world, that God is working through the least of these to bring about redemption, and that we have a promise that a day is coming when thorns will no longer infest the ground. And may we celebrate the peace, love, and justice that is available to us through that baby born in Bethlehem.

When we keep our hearts fixed on these things, we will be deeply in tune to the spirit of the season.

And then we shall have a very Merry Christmas indeed.