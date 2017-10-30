Lightspeed Just Raised One Of The Biggest Venture Capital Rounds in Canadian History

CC0 Creative Commons Lightspeed POS has about 50,000 customers across 100 countries.

Lightspeed now has customers in over 100 countries and processes over $15 billion in transactions annually. They currently have about 50,000 customers using their platform. Customers experience an average growth of 20% in their first year of use. The company plans on using the financing to expand internationally and prepare for an IPO. According to Dasilva, Lightspeed will be spending 2019 preparing their company metrics for an IPO. He mentioned his excitement for Canadian presence in the financing round. “There are many exits and outcomes and options for companies at our stage, and we wanted to stay independent and we wanted to double down on Canadian ownership, as well as achieve greatness as a company.”

“There are many exits and outcomes and options for companies at our stage, and we wanted to stay independent and we wanted to double down on Canadian ownership, as well as achieve greatness as a company.” - Dax Dasilva, Lightspeed CEO

According to Thomson Reuters, 2016 was a record year for venture capital financing in Canada with a total of $3.7 billion invested in 571 transactions. Canadian venture capital continued at a strong pace in the first half of 2017 with $2.1 billion invested in 237 financing transactions. This financing transaction will likely provide a record year for Canadian venture capital investments. Grit Ventures, an innovation hub providing entrepreneurs with advisory services and access to foreign investment capital has noticed a significant upward trend. The hub received increased demand from foreign investors seeking Canadian investment prospects. It is clear that foreign investors are beginning to take Canadian startups more seriously. It is great to see Canada’s vibrant and innovative startup community finally getting the attention it deserves.

CC0 Creative Commons Grit Ventures is experiencing increased interest in Canadian startups from foreign investors.

Foreign investor interest will strengthen Canada’s startup community and the network of support services available. Treadstone Law, a Toronto law firm specialized in cross-border financing transactions has also noticed increased cross-border interest. Treadstone saw a 20% increase in cross-border financing transactions during the third quarter compared to 2016.