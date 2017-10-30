'Like a Rolling Stone': Joe Hagan's Biography of Jann Wenner

Picture a 20th century Napoleon, minus his gold-trimmed hat and crimson cloak, which whips against the wind and covers his body like his coronation robes.

Picture this emperor in San Francisco instead of France, as diminutive in stature and as domineering in reality as any Sun King, where he trades his military uniform for monogrammed shirts and tight pants, where he expands a revolution that conquers the Americas and Europe, toppling Waterloo not with soldiers, but with songs; so many songs, including “Waterloo” by a quartet of Swedes known as ABBA.

Picture the emperor as Jann Wenner, cofounder and publisher of Rolling Stone magazine.

In Joe Hagan’s biography of Wenner, Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine, we have a story about a great man, who is not necessarily a good man, who nonetheless endures a series of identity crises.

Start with his birth on January 7, 1946, almost a year after the liberation of Auschwitz on January 27, 1945.

I mention this because Wenner is Jewish, the son of a man whose decision to change his surname from Weiner to Wenner is as much a response to anti-Semitism as it is a rejection of Judaism.

How, in the aftermath of the worst attack to befall the Jewish people in over 5,000 years, in an event so catastrophic – and cataclysmic – it would remake the politics of Europe and the Middle East, reducing whole sections of Poland, Ukraine and Russia – blanketing the Continent, from Paris to Prague, from Brussels to Bucharest, from Holland to Hungary – in ashes; in the culmination of a crime with no name, where we still struggle to find the names of one million Jewish children consumed by an inferno of hatred and deceit, and cremated in death camps and left to rot in ravines dug by the victims themselves, how could Wenner’s parents think they could end this plague by pretending, for all intents and purposes, not to be Jewish?

Thus does Jann Wenner enter the world, a child with no connection to his people, who enters a land where most people have no connection to the land. Thus does Jann Wenner come to California.

Picture this young man, a closeted homosexual and a non-Jewish Jew, as San Francisco’s consummate social climber; until, in the ultimate quest for status and power, he consummates his nights by bedding some of the city’s most eligible women.

Picture this boy, the product of a couple who would make their fortune manufacturing baby formula, as an unloved orphan.

Picture him revolutionizing print journalism by legitimizing rock music.

Picture his life in the City by the Bay, its fog blurring his image as much as he would repeatedly try to blur his biography, until he arrives in The City That Never Sleeps.