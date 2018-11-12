Lil Wayne And Future Stalk Booty — With Permission — In 'SNL' Mock Rap Video

“Saturday Night Live” cast members, and the rappers Lil Wayne and Future, hunt booty — but with “respect” — in a quirky spoof music video.

The vid — called “Permission” — combines a wacky full-on babe stalk with a sensitivity about women.

“SNL’s” Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd play the Booty Kings, a fictional rap duo performing a standard kind of hip-hop booty anthem at a club — but with a new riff.

“Times have changed” (yo), they rap. “We on some new respectful shit.”

The song includes lyrics like, “Shake that booty … If you wanna,” and “I’m on a mission for that ass but first I need permission.“ Thompson poses reading a book called Being a Booty Ally.

Wayne raps: “Respect the ladies so I treat ya like an equal/Got me starin’ at that booty like an eagle.”

Also on “Saturday Night Live,” Wayne performed “Can’t Be Broken” with Halsey, and “Uproar” with Swizz Beatz.