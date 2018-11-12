Lil Wayne And Future Stalk Booty — With Permission — In 'SNL' Mock Rap Video

“Saturday Night Live” cast members, and the rappers Lil Wayne and Future, hunt booty — but with “respect” — in a quirky spoof music video.
The vid — called “Permission” — combines a wacky full-on babe stalk with a sensitivity about women.
“SNL’s” Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd play the Booty Kings, a fictional rap duo performing a standard kind of hip-hop booty anthem at a club — but with a new riff.
“Times have changed” (yo), they rap. “We on some new respectful shit.”
The song includes lyrics like, “Shake that booty … If you wanna,” and “I’m on a mission for that ass but first I need permission.“ Thompson poses reading a book called Being a Booty Ally.
Wayne raps: “Respect the ladies so I treat ya like an equal/Got me starin’ at that booty like an eagle.”
Also on “Saturday Night Live,” Wayne performed “Can’t Be Broken” with Halsey, and “Uproar” with Swizz Beatz.
Both songs are from Wayne’s latest album, “Tha Carter V,” released in September.