Limiting the Right

Having taken a one week social media cleanse after ringing in the New Year, I can say that I applaud Mr.Zuckerberg’s now notorious new year’s resolution to “fix” Facebook for the better. However, even though as any other Facebook user I long tremendously to see some ads removed, my timeline better organized, and my posts getting a few more ‘likes’, I strongly believe one thing we need fixed more urgently than our social media platforms, is our actual media, more specifically our news.

Right now there are dozens of channels on a regular cable subscription which cater to the majority of the middle aged Americans and professionals, who want to see the latest national, international, and political current events. From CNN, NBC, ABC to dozens of local channels, Americans have an enormous choice to choose from, when they want to see the latest news. However there is only one major channel that caters to the fifty percent of the population that identify themselves as Conservative, Libertarian, Moderate, or softly put, those on the right side of the aisle. This channel is Fox News.

In an America where children have opportunities to conduct laboratory studies, teens can become rockstars, adults can become astronauts, and seniors can still drive cars and work at the age of 80, the standard for the media is still that there should be only one channel which either remains objective/unbiased, or reports right leaning opinion news? As a member of Generation Z, which according to a prognosis is going to be one of the most conservative generations in decades, I consider such a phenomenon insane. It seems ludicrous that even though half of the country voted for a Conservative president; Donald J Trump, this half, has access to only one media channel that caters to them, while the left has access to dozens of channels.

Most countries that identify as democracies, such as the ones in Europe, either have access to completely unbiased media channels, or multiple channels with opinions that cater equally to those of the countries’ citizens. It is ironic that while 90 percent of the media in the USA is liberal, the phenomenon seems to be mimicking Russia, which has solely Pro-Putin channels airing.