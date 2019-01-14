Lin-Manuel Miranda Savagely Rips Donald Trump's Propensity To Lie

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who once said President Donald Trump was going to hell, is now calling him a natural liar.

“Your occasional reminder that our current president lies as easy as you and I breathe air,” the “Hamilton” creator and star wrote Sunday on Twitter. “Every day, all day, reflexively.”

Miranda began a run of “Hamilton” in Puerto Rico over the weekend to benefit the arts in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Trump’s controversial reaction to the storm created tension with Puerto Rico.

Last September Trump disputed a revised official storm death toll of about 3,000, accusing Democrats of inflating the figure to make him look bad. In September 2017, he called San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz “nasty” and accused her of mishandling the emergency.

The latter prompted Miranda to tell Trump he was headed “straight to hell” with no waiting necessary.