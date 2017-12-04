ENTERTAINMENT
Lin-Manuel Miranda And Vanessa Nadal Expecting Their Second Child

Congrats to the growing family!
By Rebecca Shapiro

Lin-Manuel Miranda confirmed on Sunday that he and his wife Vanessa Nadal were expecting their second child together.

Miranda shared a photo of the pair attending the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards over the weekend. When one of Miranda’s followers asked if Nadal was pregnant, the Tony Award-winner responded:

David M. Benett via Getty Images
Miranda and Nadal attend the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards on Sunday.

Nadal, who is a lawyer and scientist, wed Miranda in 2010. They have a 3-year-old son named Sebastian. 

Miranda’s hit play “Hamilton” will open at the Victoria Palace Theatre this month, with previews beginning on Dec. 6. The couple recently announced a contest for fans to win a trip to London to attend the show’s opening night.

