Lin-Manuel Miranda used his playwright skills to give his second child a warm and special welcome into this world.

The “Hamilton” creator shared the happy news via Twitter on Friday, using a theater script format to describe the scene:

Int. Hospital Room. Night.



[The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.]



Intermission.



(📸 by @jmessinaphoto) pic.twitter.com/AMpXbvYVTx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 2, 2018

Miranda also included a photo of his wife, Vanessa Nadal, who is a lawyer and scientist, holding their son Francisco.

The couple already has a 3-year-old son named Sebastian.

Miranda confirmed he and Nadal were expecting a second child in December. News broke after the Puerto Rican star shared a photo of the couple attending the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards and a fan asked if Nadal was pregnant. He replied in the most casual way.