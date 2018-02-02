Lin-Manuel Miranda used his playwright skills to give his second child a warm and special welcome into this world.
The “Hamilton” creator shared the happy news via Twitter on Friday, using a theater script format to describe the scene:
Miranda also included a photo of his wife, Vanessa Nadal, who is a lawyer and scientist, holding their son Francisco.
The couple already has a 3-year-old son named Sebastian.
Miranda confirmed he and Nadal were expecting a second child in December. News broke after the Puerto Rican star shared a photo of the couple attending the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards and a fan asked if Nadal was pregnant. He replied in the most casual way.
