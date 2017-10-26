On a beautiful Monday evening, October 23rd Lincoln Center held a Fall Gala at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan. Under a warm star crossed night the elegant attired honorees , board members, supporters and guests entered Alice Tully Hall for a cocktail reception. Over flutes of champagne, wines, and mixed drinks everyone mingled and enjoyed conversation From the open bar and small delicious bites passed by waiters. Noted friends of Lincoln Center who attended include Paul G. Allen, Jerry I Speyer, Katherine Farley, Miltos Catomeris , Adrienne Arsht and Laurie Tisch.

Haghi Suka Sumi Kang, Beth Burns, Julie Choi

Sean Carroll Guoqing Chen, Katherine Farley

Haghi Suka Adrienne Arsht

The celebration of autumn continued over a sit down dinner at Lincoln Center decorated with fall foliage. For a starter bowls of velvety squash soup was complemented by a wild mushroom relish over multigrain flatbread and a baby lettuce and shaved vegetable salad was followed by roasted half chicken with roasted garlic & parmesan polenta, broccoli rabe and a side of sundried tomato marmalade with thyme ju. Guests had either a brown butter apple galette or chocolate opera cake with raspberries.

Haghi Suka Jane Hartley, Ralph Schlosstein, Kate Schlosstein, Jake Strumwasser

NBC News Special Corespondent Tom Brokaw presented the Lincoln Center Distinguished Service Award for philanthropic leadership in the arts to power couple, former United States Ambassador to France and former United States Ambassador to Monaco, Jane Hartley and Lincoln Center Trustee, Ralph Schlosstein.

Haghi Suka Laurie M. Tisch, E. John Rosenwald, Pat Rosenwald, Greg Feldman and Melanie Shorin

Lincoln Center President Deborah L. Spar announced the gala had raised 3.2 million dollars to support Lincoln Center for the Performing arts presentation of over 3,000 annual free and ticketed events, performances and education programs. HNA Group was the lead corporate sponsor of the Fall Gala attended by 300 guests.

Haghi Suka LC Fall Gala

After a delicious supper, everyone took their seats in the Adrienne Arsht theater to a electric performance by two legendary women of music and songwriting. Against a mellow backdrop of hundreds of tea lights, multiple Grammy award winning artists Emmylou Harris took to the stage and serenaded the audience.

Haghi Suka Emmylou Harris, Debora L. Spar, Melissa Etheridge