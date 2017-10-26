Lincoln Center Fall Gala Honoring Jane Hartley and Ralph Schlosstein

On a beautiful Monday evening, October 23rd Lincoln Center held a Fall Gala at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan. Under a warm star crossed night the elegant attired honorees , board members, supporters and guests entered Alice Tully Hall for a cocktail reception. Over flutes of champagne, wines, and mixed drinks everyone mingled and enjoyed conversation From the open bar and small delicious bites passed by waiters. Noted friends of Lincoln Center who attended include Paul G. Allen, Jerry I Speyer, Katherine Farley, Miltos Catomeris , Adrienne Arsht and Laurie Tisch.
The celebration of autumn continued over a sit down dinner at Lincoln Center decorated with fall foliage. For a starter bowls of velvety squash soup was complemented by a wild mushroom relish over multigrain flatbread and a baby lettuce and shaved vegetable salad was followed by roasted half chicken with roasted garlic & parmesan polenta, broccoli rabe and a side of sundried tomato marmalade with thyme ju. Guests had either a brown butter apple galette or chocolate opera cake with raspberries.
NBC News Special Corespondent Tom Brokaw presented the Lincoln Center Distinguished Service Award for philanthropic leadership in the arts to power couple, former United States Ambassador to France and former United States Ambassador to Monaco, Jane Hartley and Lincoln Center Trustee, Ralph Schlosstein.
Lincoln Center President Deborah L. Spar announced the gala had raised 3.2 million dollars to support Lincoln Center for the Performing arts presentation of over 3,000 annual free and ticketed events, performances and education programs. HNA Group was the lead corporate sponsor of the Fall Gala attended by 300 guests.
After a delicious supper, everyone took their seats in the Adrienne Arsht theater to a electric performance by two legendary women of music and songwriting. Against a mellow backdrop of hundreds of tea lights, multiple Grammy award winning artists Emmylou Harris took to the stage and serenaded the audience.
Oscar and Grammy winning artist Melissa Etheridge shredded her guitar and rocked the crowd with “I need Water” and Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart”. For the finale Melissa and Emmylou Harris joined voices and guitars in a duet of “ Love Hurts”. A wonderful Manhattan evening at a New York landmark.
