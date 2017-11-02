Lincoln Uses Fragrance To Perpetually Remind Guests of an Event

“Fragrance is one of the most powerful aspects of experiences, linking memory and emotion to an event.”

October 23, 2017

Lincoln just launched their new Lincoln Navigator 2018 series at a 4-day multi-sensory event at the South Street Seaport in Manhattan, with a Scent Bar from Scenterprises a Chocolate station and an interactive digital media app.

Consumers took a ‘Scent quiz’ to determine their olfactory profile. Their answers were tabulated into the app, and the results revealed whether they liked the Lincoln Navigator, or Sedan with different interior colors, and textures.

In creating the Lincoln Navigator experience, the brand led with scent, then taste, sight and touch, since scent has a direct connection to customers’ emotions. Fragrance is one of the most powerful aspects of experiences, linking memory and emotion to an event.

Sue Phillips is a Scentrepreneur, President & CEO, Scenterprises and The Scentarium – a perfumery in the heart of Tribeca, NY.

Touch is a powerful sense, and it’s easy for most brands to capitalize on. There’s virtually always a way for your brand to take advantage of texture. Companies implement ‘touch’ tests to see how the product or fragrance bottle ‘feels’ in the hand, to ensure that the bottle or cosmetic products has a wonderful, comfortable fit and feel.

Recently though, corporations have accelerated and enhanced their corporate events with Scent, Wine and Food initiatives -where every course has a flavor, wine and food element – some call them “Sip, Sniff & Savor” events. Every time the guest wears the fragrance, they will be reminded of the event and also the company that hosted the event.