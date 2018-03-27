BLACK VOICES
Civil Rights Icon Linda Brown Remembered On Twitter: 'Rest In Power'

"Generations stand on your shoulders."
By Lee Moran

The world is remembering civil rights icon Linda Brown, who died on Monday at the age of 76.

As a little girl, Brown was at the center of the historic Brown vs. Board of Education case, which ultimately ended segregation in U.S. public schools.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell and movie director Ava DuVernay were among the many who paid tribute to Brown on Twitter:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
