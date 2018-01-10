Linda McMahon: How lessons from a wrestling empire can help the nation’s small businesses

Has navigating the government, including dealing with Congress, been a difficult transition after your experience in the private sector?

The SBA is the least partisan agency in government. Everyone wants the economy to thrive. Everyone wants businesses to grow and for people to be employed, so there is a great deal of cooperation across the aisle in the Senate and the House. I’ve met with almost every member on the small business committees. I listen to them because they hear from their constituencies. When I’m out in the field at our district offices, I report back to those members and let them know what I am hearing.

What do you see as the SBA’s strengths beyond helping provide capital for business development?

Part of what the SBA brings to the table above and beyond the loan aspect is our counseling and mentoring — helping businesses with their business and marketing plans, their website construction and their overall needs. Sometimes you take a great idea and start a business, and other times the issue is how to scale a business. It’s our Women’s Business Centers and our Small Business Development Centers that help create the mentoring environment for entrepreneurs to start and to grow and to be successful.

What lessons did you learn in business that prepared you to be the SBA administrator?

When WWE started, it was primarily the live event business and we expanded it to licensing, to music to publishing to pay-per view and to networks. I created and grew a business. I understand what businesses go through, the ups and downs, the good cycles and the bad cycles. I learned about strict cash management, the impact of regulations and the need for providing health-care insurance to employees. I have walked the walk and talked the talk of our small business communities, so I can really be a strong advocate on their behalf.