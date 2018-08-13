Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images Lindsay Lohan apologized for her comments about the Me Too movement, saying she has “the utmost respect and admiration” for the women coming forward with stories.

Lindsay Lohan is walking back her recent comments about the Me Too movement.

The actress turned nightclub owner apologized in a Sunday statement to People for her comments in a recent interview with British publication The Times that women “look weak” when they share their stories of sexual misconduct.

“I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times,” Lohan told People.

“The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the Me Too movement, and all of us who champion it,” she continued. “However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused.”

Lohan, 32, said she feels “very strongly” about the Me Too movement and has “the utmost respect and admiration” for the women coming forward with stories of sexual misconduct.

“Their testimony has served to protect those who can’t speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard,” Lohan said of the women speaking out publicly.

In her interview with The Times, Lohan said she’s “very supportive of women,” but doesn’t like “attention-seekers.”