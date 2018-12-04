Lindsay Lohan Breaks Silence On Livestreaming Bizarre Fight With Refugee Family

With a reality show on horizon that won’t promote itself, Lindsay Lohan is finally addressing her livestream of a troubling altercation with an unknown family that lead to her being pushed to the ground.

The “Mean Girls” star was accused of attempting to abduct multiple children, whom she identified as Syrian refugees, in a viral Instagram Live video posted in September of the actress seemingly chasing a family through the streets of Moscow.

Speaking with Paper magazine for their annual Break the Internet issue, Lohan broke her silence on the the incident. In between glossy photos of her dressed up as various Disney princesses, the 32-year-old star said she hoped to “erase it and throw it in the trash.”

In peak Lohan fashion, she repeatedly tried to dodge the question, telling the interviewer, “Let’s talk about it in New York. It’s better if we speak face-to-face about it. So you can actually understand what really happened.”

Then, she attempted to reframe the issue as a commentary of the pervasive nature of social media and how she’s used Instagram and Twitter to open a direct connection with her fans.

“I recently made the mistake of having my phone recording live video, and that I learned from,” she told the outlet. “But I think it’s also important because if you’re doing something and you want to give direct access to your fans, you can contact them and see their thoughts and get an opinion.”

But when asked directly about the video in person, Lohan was apparently “too tired” to offer a response, and, instead, let her representative do the heavy lifting.

“I’ve read the situation wrong. I’ve learned from it,” she told Paper in an emailed statement. “And that’s all I have to say.”

what is happening... lindsay lohan tried to kidnap two refugee children because she thought the mom was trafficking her children she then was punched by the mother wow... pic.twitter.com/WYvchUqVNh — ryan (@corpsespice) September 29, 2018

Lohan was widely criticized for tone-deaf behavior in the video, in which she accused a woman of trafficking children and not providing a “better life” for them.