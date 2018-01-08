Lindsey Graham: Only One Person On Earth Will Call Donald Trump 'A Genius'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) talked about President Donald Trump’s “very stable genius” tweet in a Monday morning appearance on “The View,” saying, “If he doesn’t call himself a genius, nobody else will.”

Graham was responding to Trump’s Twitter remarks defending his mental stability after it was called into question in journalist Michael Wolff’s newly released book, Fire and Fury, and after a reporter asked about his “mental fitness” at a press briefing last week.

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Graham quipped about Trump’s self-aggrandizing and then elaborated by patting him on the back, saying the president “beat [him] like a drum” during the campaign, “crushing” the “Clinton machine” and Republicans.

The Republican senator then went on to say he no longer feels that Trump is a “xenophobic, race-baiting religious bigot,” as he once called Trump during the campaign.

“In my view, he is my president and he’s doing a really good job on multiple fronts,” he told the hosts.

WATCH: @LindseyGrahamSC reacts to Pres. Trump calling himself a "a very stable genius": "If he doesn't call himself a genius, nobody else will." pic.twitter.com/WdORYCOGvJ — The View (@TheView) January 8, 2018

Trump has been waging a long war against the press, one that has most recently culminated in his assailing Wolff’s book and his creation of “The Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of the Year.”