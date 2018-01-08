Lindsey Graham: Only One Person On Earth Will Call Donald Trump 'A Genius'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) talked about President Donald Trump’s “very stable genius” tweet in a Monday morning appearance on “The View,” saying, “If he doesn’t call himself a genius, nobody else will.”
Graham was responding to Trump’s Twitter remarks defending his mental stability after it was called into question in journalist Michael Wolff’s newly released book, Fire and Fury, and after a reporter asked about his “mental fitness” at a press briefing last week.
Graham quipped about Trump’s self-aggrandizing and then elaborated by patting him on the back, saying the president “beat [him] like a drum” during the campaign, “crushing” the “Clinton machine” and Republicans.
The Republican senator then went on to say he no longer feels that Trump is a “xenophobic, race-baiting religious bigot,” as he once called Trump during the campaign.
“In my view, he is my president and he’s doing a really good job on multiple fronts,” he told the hosts.
Trump has been waging a long war against the press, one that has most recently culminated in his assailing Wolff’s book and his creation of “The Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of the Year.”
In response to the book calling into question the president’s intelligence, Trump said, “Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book.”