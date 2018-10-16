POLITICS
Lindsey Graham: If A DNA Test Said I'm Iranian, 'That Would Be, Like, Terrible'

The senator told "Fox & Friends" he'd take a DNA test after Sen. Elizabeth Warren revealed her results on Monday.
By Jenna Amatulli

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) weighed in on what a DNA test could potentially reveal about his ancestry on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends,” awkwardly quipping: “I’ll probably be Iranian. That would be like terrible.” 

Graham’s comments come after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) made the results of a DNA test she took public on Monday. Warren’s results included an expert saying they show “strong evidence’’ that she has a Native American ancestor. 

President Donald Trump has been asking for Warren’s DNA results, claiming that the senator was lying about her ancestral connection to Native Americans.

Graham said he’d take a test of his own, prompting him to make the comments on Iranians.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade followed up Graham’s assertion by saying  Iranians are “great people, just bad leaders.”

“Yeah, bad leaders,” said Graham in response. “I’m not in the Ayatollah branch.”

