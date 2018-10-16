Lindsey Graham: If A DNA Test Said I'm Iranian, 'That Would Be, Like, Terrible'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) weighed in on what a DNA test could potentially reveal about his ancestry on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends,” awkwardly quipping: “I’ll probably be Iranian. That would be like terrible.”

Graham’s comments come after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) made the results of a DNA test she took public on Monday. Warren’s results included an expert saying they show “strong evidence’’ that she has a Native American ancestor.

President Donald Trump has been asking for Warren’s DNA results, claiming that the senator was lying about her ancestral connection to Native Americans.

Graham said he’d take a test of his own, prompting him to make the comments on Iranians.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade followed up Graham’s assertion by saying Iranians are “great people, just bad leaders.”

“Yeah, bad leaders,” said Graham in response. “I’m not in the Ayatollah branch.”

"I'll probably be #Iranian. That'd be, like, terrible" - US Senator @LindseyGrahamSC goes full Graham after he announces that he's going to take a DNA test.



Terrible, indeed, Senator. But not necessarily for you.pic.twitter.com/f0MF6kM0QA — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) October 16, 2018

@LindseyGrahamSC finding out you are #Iranian might actually be the impetus to solving iran US conflicts. — Soheil Biniaz (@SoheilBiniaz) October 16, 2018

As an Iranian I would like to agree with @LindseyGrahamSC perhaps for the first time ever. It would truly be terrible to have even the slightest association with this disgusting sorry excuse of human garbage. https://t.co/0POPvghrxd — Navid Hedayati (@NavidHedayati) October 16, 2018