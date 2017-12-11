Sen. Lindsey Graham Promotes Trump Property After Golfing With President

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who played a round of golf with President Donald Trump on Sunday, made sure to compliment the course before the day was finished.

“Trump International Golf Club is a spectacular golf course,” Graham tweeted on Sunday as he shared an Associated Press article detailing his round with the president.

Great day of fun playing with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/92Xjk8d8B2 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 10, 2017

Graham, who has golfed with Trump before and lauded the former businessman’s score, joined the president at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to White House spokesperson Raj Shah, the pair discussed the upcoming vote on the tax bill.

Graham’s tweet came under sharp criticism from many on Twitter who called out the senator for presenting a conflict of interest and promoting the president’s private business.

Et tu, @LindseyGrahamSC? Et tu? It's ok that you had fun golfing, but the presidency's not supposed to be for profit (so.. ix-nay on the pectactular-say, kay-oay?) — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 10, 2017

It was exactly 2 years ago this week Lindsey Graham said that to Make America Great Again "tell Donald Trump to go to hell."



Whatever your thoughts pro or con of the Senator, this is one of the more remarkably intriguing Beltway relationship developments. https://t.co/f3wLJzJy69 — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) December 11, 2017

A Senator is advertising a golf course the President owns.



It's fair to ask what @realDonaldTrump paid @LindseyGrahamSC. https://t.co/my2sC4M68S — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) December 11, 2017

What. Are. You. Doing. @LindseyGrahamSC ?!??



Why?!?



Don't do this to the American people.



This is a HORROR STORY. https://t.co/7WlNiQBYDk — (((DuneMyThang™))) (@Kris_Sacrebleu) December 11, 2017

Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham went golfing today at a Trump-brand golf course in Florida. Who paid? https://t.co/1v0haqMAqF — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 10, 2017