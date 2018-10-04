Lindsey Graham To Protester: Let's Dunk Kavanaugh In Water, See If He Floats

“The most notable part of this report is what’s not in it,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), noting specifically that the FBI didn’t interview Kavanaugh or Christine Blasey Ford, one of the three women who accused him of sexual misconduct or assault. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Swing senators whose votes could make or break Kavanaugh’s confirmation have hinted as to how they will vote after the findings were released. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), whose indecision last week prompted the FBI investigation, told reporters that he saw “no additional corroborating information” about the claims.

Graham has been vocal about his feelings toward Kavanaugh’s confirmation. On Wednesday, he told Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic that he thought Kavanaugh was being “treated like crap.” When the crowd responded with resounding boos, Graham responded: “Yeah, well boo yourself.”