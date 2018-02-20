Lindsey Vonn Tweets Fierce War Cry For 'Likely' Last Olympic Downhill Race

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn says she’s determined to bow out of the Winter Olympics with an all-out effort.

Vonn, 33, issued a fierce rallying cry on Twitter Tuesday for her upcoming women’s downhill race in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She also appeared to suggest she’s retiring from Olympic competition.

Tomorrow I will push out of the starting gate in what will most likely be my last Olympic Downhill race. I’m trying to enjoy the moment as much as I can and I am thankful to share this race with such amazing teammates. I know everyone expects a lot from me, and I expect even... — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 20, 2018

More of myself....however there’s only one thing I can guarantee; I will give everything I have tomorrow. Count on it. — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 20, 2018

“Tomorrow I will push out of the starting gate in what will most likely be my last Olympic Downhill race,” tweeted Vonn, who won gold in the event at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada. She was unable to defend the title at the 2014 game in Sochi, Russia, due to a knee injury.

“I know everyone expects a lot from me, and I expect even more of myself,” Vonn added. “However there’s only one thing I can guarantee; I will give everything I have tomorrow. Count on it.”

Vonn placed sixth in the women’s super-G event on Saturday. Donald Trump-supporting Twitter trolls hounded her with abuse following her failure to medal, in apparent retaliation to her earlier criticism of the president.

She is also scheduled to compete in the ladies’ alpine combined event on Thursday, but her best shot at glory is seen as the downhill.

Vonn’s determination for what could be one of her last Olympic appearances was cheered by people on Twitter: