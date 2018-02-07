Lindsey Vonn Deserves Gold For This Twitter Troll Shutdown

American Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn takes no prisoners on the slopes ― or on Twitter.

On Tuesday, a troll attempted to rile the athlete as she prepares to compete at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, posting this tweet:

@lindseyvonn Loved the way you were unable to take criticism on Dancing With The Stars! I know it must have been a real learning experience. — St (@sm00_smith) February 6, 2018

There was one big problem with user @sm00_smith’s post.

Vonn has never actually competed on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.” She responded in glorious style:

🤣🤣🤣🤣im sorry this made me laugh. I was never on Dancing with the Stars, but thanks for the criticism none the less🤚🏻 high fives buddy https://t.co/b8lsMuTwuZ — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 6, 2018

Vonn’s reply went down well with her fans, who used the #ThingsLindseyDidntDo hashtag to lightheartedly suggest other things the skier should be falsely criticized for:

Loved the way you were unable to score in the last second against the Eagles! I know it must have been a real learning experience. #thingslindseydidntdo — David Townsend (@davetownsendesq) February 6, 2018

Your driving was amazing when you were The Stig on Top Gear! #thingslindseydidntdo — Val (@BulletToothVal) February 6, 2018

Remember that time we caught Lindsey taking her army and dragons across the narrow sea to claim her rightful seat upon the iron throne as the ruler of all Westeros! #thingslindseydidntdo — Diengerzone (@diengerzone) February 7, 2018

I don't think Fleetwood Mac has been as good since you left for your solo career. #thingslindseydidntdo — DodgerNala (@DodgerNala) February 6, 2018

You've grown a little since your Lisel performance in the Sound of Music #thingslindseydidntdo — Ralph Smith #FBPB (@Muckingfoggy) February 6, 2018