Lindsey Vonn Deserves Gold For This Twitter Troll Shutdown

American Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn takes no prisoners on the slopes ― or on Twitter.
On Tuesday, a troll attempted to rile the athlete as she prepares to compete at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, posting this tweet:
There was one big problem with user @sm00_smith’s post.
Vonn has never actually competed on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.” She responded in glorious style:
Vonn’s reply went down well with her fans, who used the #ThingsLindseyDidntDo hashtag to lightheartedly suggest other things the skier should be falsely criticized for: