Lindy West's 'Shrill' Is Being Adapted By Aidy Bryant For Hulu

Writer and comedian Lindy West’s popular memoir Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman will be adapted into a comedy for Hulu with “Saturday Night Live” cast member Aidy Bryant as the star.
Bryant helped write the teleplay with producer Ali Rushfield and West herself.
“SNL” creator Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video Entertainment company will help develop the production, with Andrew Singer as executive producer. Other executive producers include Elizabeth Banks, who originally optioned West’s memoir for TV in 2016, and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions.
Hulu described the production to The Hollywood Reporter as “the story of a fat young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body.”
Bryant and West’s supporters on social media are already buzzing about the news:
Bryant recently told New York magazine’s The Cut that she’s extremely selective about the projects she participates in, so her starring role in West’s memoir adaptation is notable.
“I turn down so many things, because so often movie stuff that I get sent is demeaning in some way,” Bryant said in the interview. “Characters where an entire plot point is, How could any man want to fuck me? Stuff like that, where it’s like, Well, that’s not reality and that’s psychotic and offensive.”