Lindy West's 'Shrill' Is Being Adapted By Aidy Bryant For Hulu

Bryant helped write the teleplay with producer Ali Rushfield and West herself.

“SNL” creator Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video Entertainment company will help develop the production, with Andrew Singer as executive producer. Other executive producers include Elizabeth Banks, who originally optioned West’s memoir for TV in 2016, and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions.

Hulu described the production to The Hollywood Reporter as “the story of a fat young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body.”

Bryant and West’s supporters on social media are already buzzing about the news:

AIDY BRYANT GETTING A MOVIE W HER AS THE LEAD? IT'S WHAT SHE DESERVES — frankie (@shootinglovemp3) April 24, 2018

I just cancelled Hulu but it looks like I need to subscribe again to watch "Shrill." So excited for Lindy West, who totally deserves every great thing that happens to her and more. https://t.co/vXivkiyL1O — Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) April 24, 2018

Taking a momentary break from my vacation to celebrate THIS MAGIC COMING TO A SCREEN NEAR YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/hXQ8jAHbWX — nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) April 24, 2018

Day Made- I hear bells of joy ringing.

Aidy Bryant adapted and stars in new @hulu series based on Lindy West's Shrill.https://t.co/OP33kf5qQY — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) April 24, 2018

Queen Lindy West x Aidy Bryant...magic!!! pic.twitter.com/dvrDvCK5Wg — safy (@SafyHallanFarah) April 24, 2018

SO PROUD OF MY SISTER IN LAWhttps://t.co/ySLBdS6HvU — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) April 24, 2018

Bryant recently told New York magazine’s The Cut that she’s extremely selective about the projects she participates in, so her starring role in West’s memoir adaptation is notable.