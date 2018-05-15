HUFFPOST FINDS
Lightweight Linen Blazers To Keep You Cool This Summer

The one layer you'll need.
By Amanda Pena

When it comes to warmer weather fashion, we’re all about lightweight fabrics and styles that will help repel that dreaded summer sweat.

Linen is one of our favorite options when we’re looking to cover up for the summer but still want to stay cool. It’s breathable, easy to throw on, and pairs perfectly with a tank and some jeans.

If you’re looking for this casual chic blazer, we’ve got 16 options that are sure to replace your wool blazer that’s still suffocating your closet...and you.

Below, lightweight linen blazers to keep you cool this summer:

  • 1 JOIE Kishina Ruched Sleeve Linen Blazer
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/joie-kishina-ruched-sleeve-linen-blazer/4966323?origin=keywordsearch-personalize
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $278.
  • 2 Linen-Blend Blazer
    Get it <a href="https://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=220477022&amp;cid=1081744" target="_blank">here</a>, $37.
    Old Navy
    Get it here, $37.
  • 3 BP. Cinch Sleeve Linen Blend Blazer
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/bp-cinch-sleeve-linen-blend-blazer/4793234?origin=keywordsearch-personalizedsort
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $65.
  • 4 Eloquii Puff Sleeve Jacket
    Get it <a href="http://www.eloquii.com/puff-sleeve-jacket-/1275796.html?q=linen%20blazer&amp;dwvar_1275796_colorCode=15&amp;s
    Eloquii
    Get it here, $130.
  • 5 Caslon Linen Boyfriend Blazer
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/caslon-linen-boyfriend-blazer/4793178?origin=keywordsearch-personalizedsort&amp;
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $69.
  • 6 Linen Double-Breasted Blazer
    Get it <a href="https://shop.mango.com/us/women/jackets-blazers/linen-double-breasted-blazer_23077628.html?c=56&amp;n=1&amp;s
    Mango
    Get it here, $120.
  • 7 Caslon Long Linen Boyfriend Blazer
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/caslon-long-linen-boyfriend-blazer-plus-size/4803057?origin=keywordsearch-person
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $79.
  • 8 Leith Double Breasted Linen Blend Blazer
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/leith-double-breasted-linen-blend-blazer/4967540?origin=keywordsearch-personaliz
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $99.
  • 9 Eileen Fisher Organic Linen Blazer
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/eileen-fisher-organic-linen-blazer-plus-size/4933685?origin=keywordsearch-person
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $218.
  • 10 Women's Striped Linen Blazer
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/women-s-striped-linen-blazer-a-new-day-153-black-cream/-/A-53479942?preselect=531674
    Target
    Get it here, $35.
  • 11 Structured Linen Jacket
    Get it <a href="https://shop.mango.com/us/women/jackets-blazers/structured-linen-jacket_33080480.html?c=08&amp;n=1&amp;s=nuev
    Mango
    Get it here, $120.
  • 12 Free People Aria Linen Blazer in Stripe
    Get it <a href="http://us.asos.com/free-people/free-people-aria-linen-blazer-in-stripe/prd/9793122?clr=ivory&amp;SearchQuery=
    ASOS
    Get it here, $145.
  • 13 A New Day Women's Plus Size Linen Blazer
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/women-s-plus-size-linen-blazer-a-new-day-153/-/A-53161974?preselect=53081485#lnk=sam
    Target
    Get it here, $38.
  • 14 Linen-blend Jacket
    Get it <a href="http://www.hm.com/us/product/00356?article=00356-C&amp;cm_vc=SEARCH" target="_blank">here</a>, $50.
    HM
    Get it here, $50.
  • 15 Beachy Linen Blazer
    Get it <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/beachy-linen-blazer?adpos=1o1&amp;adtype=pla&amp;cm_mmc=Google-_-US%20-%20
    Anthropologie
    Get it here, $148.
  • 16 ASOS Tailored Linen Longline Relaxed Blazer
    Get it <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos/asos-tailored-linen-longline-relaxed-blazer/prd/8979488?clr=white&amp;SearchQuery=lin
    ASOS
    Get it here, $76.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
