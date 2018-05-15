When it comes to warmer weather fashion, we’re all about lightweight fabrics and styles that will help repel that dreaded summer sweat.
Linen is one of our favorite options when we’re looking to cover up for the summer but still want to stay cool. It’s breathable, easy to throw on, and pairs perfectly with a tank and some jeans.
If you’re looking for this casual chic blazer, we’ve got 16 options that are sure to replace your wool blazer that’s still suffocating your closet...and you.
Below, lightweight linen blazers to keep you cool this summer:
