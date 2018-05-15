When it comes to warmer weather fashion, we’re all about lightweight fabrics and styles that will help repel that dreaded summer sweat.

Linen is one of our favorite options when we’re looking to cover up for the summer but still want to stay cool. It’s breathable, easy to throw on, and pairs perfectly with a tank and some jeans.

If you’re looking for this casual chic blazer, we’ve got 16 options that are sure to replace your wool blazer that’s still suffocating your closet...and you.

Below, lightweight linen blazers to keep you cool this summer:

1 JOIE Kishina Ruched Sleeve Linen Blazer Nordstrom Get it here , $278.

2 Linen-Blend Blazer Old Navy Get it here , $37.

3 BP. Cinch Sleeve Linen Blend Blazer Nordstrom Get it here , $65.

4 Eloquii Puff Sleeve Jacket Eloquii Get it here , $130.

5 Caslon Linen Boyfriend Blazer Nordstrom Get it here , $69.

6 Linen Double-Breasted Blazer Mango Get it here , $120.

7 Caslon Long Linen Boyfriend Blazer Nordstrom Get it here , $79.

8 Leith Double Breasted Linen Blend Blazer Nordstrom Get it here , $99.

9 Eileen Fisher Organic Linen Blazer Nordstrom Get it here , $218.

10 Women's Striped Linen Blazer Target Get it here , $35.

11 Structured Linen Jacket Mango Get it here , $120.

12 Free People Aria Linen Blazer in Stripe ASOS Get it here , $145.

13 A New Day Women's Plus Size Linen Blazer Target Get it here , $38.

14 Linen-blend Jacket HM Get it here , $50.

15 Beachy Linen Blazer Anthropologie Get it here , $148.

16 ASOS Tailored Linen Longline Relaxed Blazer ASOS Get it here , $76.