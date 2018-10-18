'The Lion King' Cast Gathers For Behind-The-Scenes Photo Sans Beyoncé

The circle of life for every animated Disney classic is that it will eventually be remade into a live-action film ― and “The Lion King” is next.

Filming for the Jon Favreau-directed feature kicked off in summer 2017, but the all-star cast, which includes Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé as Nala, is apparently still hard at work providing voices for the beloved animated characters.

Favreau shared a Beyoncé-less behind-the-scenes photo of some of the movie’s stars on his Twitter account Wednesday, teasing what could be the recording of “Hakuna Matata.”

In the photo, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner, who play the iconic duo Timon and Pumba, pose alongside Glover and Favreau.

The characters in the film all sing the anthem together, so it’s not much of a stretch to assume this crew was deep into the “no worries” mode.

Rogen and Eichner also shared the photo on their own social media accounts.

Despite Bey’s absence from the recording session, we do know that Glover, at least, has worked with her, which he understandably described as a “little intimidating.”

“Just hearing her do it, it’s been like, ‘Man, this is a really special thing,’” Glover told “Entertainment Tonight” in May.

Eichner admitted he’s also had some trouble keeping his cool around big-name stars on set.

“I was freaking out,” the “Difficult People” alum told E! News. “I mean, the cast is amazing. Me and Seth Rogen are Timon and Pumbaa, so we do ‘Hakuna Matata’ and then we also sing ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ with Simba and Nala, who are going to be voiced by Donald Glover and someone who is named Beyoncé.”

Oh yeah? We think we’ve heard of her.